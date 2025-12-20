Efficacy of Functional Foods, Beverages, and Supplements Claiming to Alleviate Air Travel Symptoms: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Did You Know? Eastward travel causes worse jet lag because your body struggles more to fall asleep earlier.

Jet Lag: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention

Jet lag occurs when long-distance travel disrupts your body clock, leading to fatigue, poor sleep, and reduced alertness.

What to Do When You Have Jet Lag?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the fastest way to recover from jet lag?

A: Strategic daylight exposure, short naps, hydration, and adjusting sleep to local time help the fastest.

Q: Does melatonin really work for jet lag?

A: Yes. Melatonin is the only supplement with strong scientific evidence when taken at local bedtime.

Q: Why is jet lag worse when travelling east?

A: Eastward travel forces earlier sleep, which is harder for the body to adapt to than staying up late.

Q: Can supplements prevent travel sickness and fatigue?

A: Most supplements lack strong evidence; simple habits like sleep, movement, and hydration work better.