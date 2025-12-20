REGISTER
What to Do When You Have Jet Lag?

What to Do When You Have Jet Lag?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 20 2025 3:43 PM

Jet lag occurs when long-distance travel disrupts your body clock, leading to fatigue, poor sleep, and reduced alertness.

Highlights:
  • Strategic light exposure helps reset the body clock
  • Melatonin is the only supplement with strong evidence
  • Movement, hydration, and sleep timing beat wellness fads
Travelling between various time zones in a handful of hours may appear normal, but your body needs time to adapt. Long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights upset your internal body clock, sleep cycle, hydration, circulation and digestion, leaving you exhausted, disoriented, agitated and out of sync for days.
Even though the market for jet lag remedies is expanding, research indicates that most supplements are not as successful as simple habits. You may wonder, what to do then? Here's a simplified evidence-based report to keep yourself away from jet lag (1 Trusted Source
Jet Lag: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention

Go to source).


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Eastward travel causes worse jet lag because your body struggles more to fall asleep earlier. #jetlag #travel #holiday #sleephealth #medindia

Reset Your Body Clock with Light and Sleep Timing

Jet lag occurs when your internal clock doesn't match the local day-night cycle. The fastest way to adjust is strategic light exposure. Follow these tips to keep up with your body clock:
  • Get natural daylight at your destination, especially in the morning
  • Avoid bright light late at night (limit screens before bed)
  • Shift bedtime gradually toward local time
  • Keep naps short-20-30 minutes max

Melatonin Supplement For Jet Lag

Melatonin is the only supplement with strong evidence for jet lag. It is a hormone that signals sleep. Long flights usually interfere with its release, so when used properly, research suggests it can help realign your clock. Evidence-based recommendations:
  • Range of effective doses: 5–5 mg
  • After arriving, take it at the local bedtime.
  • Both eastward and westward travel are possible.
  • lessens fatigue during the day and sleep disturbance
Possible side effects can be headache, nausea, and dizziness. First-time users need to see a physician.


Keep Your Blood Moving to Prevent Swelling and Fatigue

Sitting still for hours slows circulation and causes leg swelling. What works best:
  • Every one to two hours, stroll down the aisle.
  • Stretch your calves and perform ankle circles while seated.
  • Put on socks with graduated compression.
  • Drink plenty of water.
Although the quality of the research is poor, some studies indicate that pycnogenol (pine bark extract) may lessen leg swelling. But the most effective way to avoid swelling is always movement!

Eat Smart and Hydrate to Reduce Fatigue

What you eat before and during the flight affects how you feel after. Flight simulation studies show that dehydration and certain meals worsen mental and physical performance.

Practical nutrition tips:

  • Drink water regularly (don't rely on thirst)
  • Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine
  • Skip very high-fibre meals before flying (they increase bloating)
  • Choose balanced meals over extreme diets
“Hydration boosters” and wellness drinks have little scientific support; instead of relying on any fancy drinks, always opt for plain water.

Relying on Supplements to Prevent Travel Illness

Crowded cabins increase exposure to germs, but supplements aren't magic shields. Studies on popular immunity boosters found:
  • Elderberry may shorten cold duration but it doesn't prevent illness
  • Echinacea slightly reduced respiratory symptoms but had side effects

Make yourself comfortable without supplements by following these simple yet reliable measures:

  • Wash hands frequently
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Prioritise sleep after arrival (immune system recovery) (2 Trusted Source
    Efficacy of Functional Foods, Beverages, and Supplements Claiming to Alleviate Air Travel Symptoms: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

    Go to source    )

Avoid Common Jet Lag Mistakes

Even though they seem beneficial at the moment, some habits exacerbate jet lag.
  • Steer clear of sleeping pills during flights, as they pose a safety risk.
  • Drinking alcohol right before bed throws off sleep cycles.
  • Extended naps during the day
  • Overindulging in caffeine in the evening
  • Quick fixes are not as effective as simple routines.
Always remember, most travel wellness products rely on marketing, not medicine. If you want to arrive feeling better, focus on habits, not the hype. Follow these tips for safe and happy travel!

Reference:
  1. Jet Lag: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention - (https://www.sleepfoundation.org/travel-and-sleep/jet-lag)
  2. Efficacy of Functional Foods, Beverages, and Supplements Claiming to Alleviate Air Travel Symptoms: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8002180/#abstract1)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the fastest way to recover from jet lag?

A: Strategic daylight exposure, short naps, hydration, and adjusting sleep to local time help the fastest.

Q: Does melatonin really work for jet lag?

A: Yes. Melatonin is the only supplement with strong scientific evidence when taken at local bedtime.

Q: Why is jet lag worse when travelling east?

A: Eastward travel forces earlier sleep, which is harder for the body to adapt to than staying up late.

Q: Can supplements prevent travel sickness and fatigue?

A: Most supplements lack strong evidence; simple habits like sleep, movement, and hydration work better.


