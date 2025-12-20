What to Do When You Have Jet Lag?

Jet lag occurs when long-distance travel disrupts your body clock, leading to fatigue, poor sleep, and reduced alertness.
- Strategic light exposure helps reset the body clock
- Melatonin is the only supplement with strong evidence
- Movement, hydration, and sleep timing beat wellness fads
Jet Lag: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Eastward travel causes worse jet lag because your body struggles more to fall asleep earlier. #jetlag #travel #holiday #sleephealth #medindia
Reset Your Body Clock with Light and Sleep TimingJet lag occurs when your internal clock doesn't match the local day-night cycle. The fastest way to adjust is strategic light exposure. Follow these tips to keep up with your body clock:
- Get natural daylight at your destination, especially in the morning
- Avoid bright light late at night (limit screens before bed)
- Shift bedtime gradually toward local time
- Keep naps short-20-30 minutes max
Travel Facts
Eastward travel causes worse jet lag because falling asleep earlier is harder than staying up late.
Melatonin Supplement For Jet LagMelatonin is the only supplement with strong evidence for jet lag. It is a hormone that signals sleep. Long flights usually interfere with its release, so when used properly, research suggests it can help realign your clock. Evidence-based recommendations:
- Range of effective doses: 5–5 mg
- After arriving, take it at the local bedtime.
- Both eastward and westward travel are possible.
- lessens fatigue during the day and sleep disturbance
Keep Your Blood Moving to Prevent Swelling and FatigueSitting still for hours slows circulation and causes leg swelling. What works best:
- Every one to two hours, stroll down the aisle.
- Stretch your calves and perform ankle circles while seated.
- Put on socks with graduated compression.
- Drink plenty of water.
Eat Smart and Hydrate to Reduce FatigueWhat you eat before and during the flight affects how you feel after. Flight simulation studies show that dehydration and certain meals worsen mental and physical performance.
Practical nutrition tips:
- Drink water regularly (don't rely on thirst)
- Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine
- Skip very high-fibre meals before flying (they increase bloating)
- Choose balanced meals over extreme diets
Relying on Supplements to Prevent Travel IllnessCrowded cabins increase exposure to germs, but supplements aren't magic shields. Studies on popular immunity boosters found:
- Elderberry may shorten cold duration but it doesn't prevent illness
- Echinacea slightly reduced respiratory symptoms but had side effects
Make yourself comfortable without supplements by following these simple yet reliable measures:
- Wash hands frequently
- Avoid touching your face
- Prioritise sleep after arrival (immune system recovery) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Efficacy of Functional Foods, Beverages, and Supplements Claiming to Alleviate Air Travel Symptoms: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Go to source)
Avoid Common Jet Lag MistakesEven though they seem beneficial at the moment, some habits exacerbate jet lag.
- Steer clear of sleeping pills during flights, as they pose a safety risk.
- Drinking alcohol right before bed throws off sleep cycles.
- Extended naps during the day
- Overindulging in caffeine in the evening
- Quick fixes are not as effective as simple routines.
Reference:
- Jet Lag: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention - (https://www.sleepfoundation.org/travel-and-sleep/jet-lag)
- Efficacy of Functional Foods, Beverages, and Supplements Claiming to Alleviate Air Travel Symptoms: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8002180/#abstract1)
Source-Medindia