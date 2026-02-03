What Makes Nipah Virus So Hard for the Immune System to Stop

Nipah virus disrupts immune defenses, spreads rapidly to vital organs like the brain, and causes severe inflammation, explaining its high mortality rate.

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: How It Affects The Immune System

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Nipah virus highly fatal?

A: It suppresses early immune responses and spreads rapidly to vital organs.

Q: Which organs are most affected by Nipah virus?

A: The brain, lungs, and blood vessels are most commonly affected.

Q: Why is brain involvement so dangerous in Nipah infection?

A: Immune responses in the brain are limited, allowing the virus to persist.

Q: Does the immune system fight back effectively against Nipah virus?

A: The immune response is delayed and often overwhelmed by rapid viral spread.

Q: Why does treatment become less effective in later stages?

A: Immune exhaustion and organ damage reduce the effectiveness of supportive care.