What is the Science Behind Romantic Love?

Highlights: Romantic love experience is due to a complex interplay of the brain's Behavioral Activation System(BAS) sensitivity, oxytocin, and dopamine

The BAS sensitivity is associated with the VTA(ventral tegmental area)–nucleus accumbens pathway in the brain

The intricate neurochemical dynamics explore facets of romantic love across human evolutionary history

Romantic Love and Behavioral Activation System Sensitivity to a Loved One



Unraveling the Neurological Tapestry of Romantic Love

Did You Know?

Dopamine is responsible for the exhilarating joy experienced in the company of a loved one, while oxytocin enhances feelings of attachment, safety, and trust.

Neuroscientific Revelations: Complex Interplay of Romantic Love, Oxytocin, and Dopamine

Mapping the Evolutionary Landscape of Romantic Love

