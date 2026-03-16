What Is the 3-Hour Dinner Rule and How Does It Affect Metabolism

Maintaining a three-hour gap between dinner and bedtime may support heart health by improving digestion, metabolic balance, and sleep quality.

Effects of Early vs. Late Time-Restricted Eating on Cardiometabolic Health, Inflammation, and Sleep in Overweight and Obese Women: A Study Protocol for the ChronoFast Trial.

Late isocaloric eating increases hunger, decreases energy expenditure, and modifies metabolic pathways in adults with overweight and obesity.

Feeding Rhythms and the Circadian Regulation of Metabolism.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the 3-hour dinner rule?

A: The 3-hour dinner rule suggests finishing dinner at least three hours before going to bed so the body has time to digest food before sleep.

Q: Can eating late at night affect heart health?

A: Late eating may influence metabolic processes such as blood sugar control, hormone balance, and sleep quality, which are linked to cardiovascular risk factors.

Q: Why does circadian rhythm affect digestion?

A: Circadian rhythm regulates hormone release and metabolism. The body typically processes food more efficiently during the daytime and digestion slows at night.

Q: Does eating before bed cause acid reflux?

A: Eating close to bedtime may increase the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) because lying down soon after meals allows stomach acid to move upward.

Q: Which doctor should I consult for reflux or heart concerns related to meal timing?

A: Persistent digestive symptoms should be evaluated by a gastroenterologist, while concerns about cardiovascular risk should be discussed with a cardiologist.