What is Most Important for a Long Life: Diet, Exercise or Sleep?

Staying up late might be costing you years. New research reveals sleep beats diet and exercise in predicting lifespan.
- Sleeping less than seven hours nightly is strongly linked to shorter life expectancy
- Adequate sleep predicts longevity more reliably than diet or exercise in this study
- Chronic sleep deprivation increases risks of obesity, diabetes, and long-term mortality
Adequate Sleep Improves Life ExpectancySleep deprivation has often been associated with several health problems and lower life expectancies. However, the most recent study discovered that obtaining enough sleep was more strongly associated with living longer than any diet or exercise, which are known to extend life.
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) analyzed survey data from the United States between 2019 and 2025.
Self-reported assessments of sleep duration were matched to life expectancy measures. Less than seven hours of sleep per night was considered to be a threshold for inadequate sleep.
Lifestyle Factors that Impact Life ExpectancyThey then took into account additional factors that may have an impact on life expectancy, such as educational attainment, employment position, and physical inactivity. There was still a correlation between getting too little sleep and living a shorter life. There was just one stronger correlation: smoking.
Sleep 7-9 Hours Each Night for a Long LifeAccording to OHSU sleep scientist Andrew McHill, "I didn't anticipate [insufficient sleep] to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy. We've always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home. People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible."
The study cannot demonstrate that getting less sleep shortens your life by months or years because it is only observational in nature.
The intricate relationships between sleep, nutrition, and exercise are also outside the scope of a study like this. The findings do imply that sleep duration is a key predictor of long-term health.
What Happens if You Sleep Less on One Night?Nearly every element of our health depends on getting enough sleep. The immune system and brain circuitry can be negatively impacted by missing even one night of sleep.
The idea that these health problems could eventually increase mortality is not implausible. The researchers specifically point to diabetes and obesity as two diseases that are associated with sleep deprivation and may shorten life expectancy.
"It's intuitive and makes a lot of sense, but it was still striking to see it materialize so strongly in all of these models," McHill says. "Getting a good night's sleep will improve how you feel but also how long you live."
Tips to Improve SleepThe good news is that we can alter our sleep schedules, at least partially. It might be useful to break the habit of doomscrolling in bed and occasionally fit in some tai chi or yoga.
The Sleep Research Society and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine both advise getting at least seven hours of sleep every night; however, there is some evidence that you might be able to catch up on the weekends if necessary.
"This research shows that we need to prioritize sleep at least as much as we do what we eat or how we exercise," McHill states. "Getting a good night's sleep will improve how you feel but also how long you live."
The study was published in Sleep Advances.
Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much sleep is linked to longer life?
Seven to nine hours of sleep per night.
Is this study proving lack of sleep causes death?
No, it shows a strong correlation, not direct causation.
Is sleep more important than diet and exercise?
In this study, sleep showed a stronger link to life expectancy.
Can one bad night of sleep affect health?
Yes, even one night can disrupt immunity and brain function.
Can lost sleep be recovered on weekends?
Some evidence suggests partial catch-up sleep may help.
Source-Medindia