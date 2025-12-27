Staying up late might be costing you years. New research reveals sleep beats diet and exercise in predicting lifespan.

Inadequate sleep has been linked to a shorter life expectancy, according to a new study (1). Researchers highlighted thatSleep deprivation has often been associated with several health problems and lower life expectancies. However, the most recent study discovered that obtaining enough sleep was more strongly associated with living longer than any diet or exercise, which are known to extend life.Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) analyzed survey data from the United States between 2019 and 2025.Self-reported assessments of sleep duration were matched to life expectancy measures. Less than seven hours of sleep per night was considered to be a threshold for inadequate sleep.They then took into account additional factors that may have an impact on life expectancy, such as educational attainment, employment position, and physical inactivity. There was still a correlation between getting too little sleep and living a shorter life. There was just one stronger correlation: smoking.According to OHSU sleep scientist Andrew McHill, "I didn't anticipate [insufficient sleep] to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy. We've always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home. People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible."The study cannot demonstrate that getting less sleep shortens your life by months or years because it is only observational in nature.The intricate relationships between sleep, nutrition, and exercise are also outside the scope of a study like this. The findings do imply thatNearly every element of our health depends on getting enough sleep. Theby missing even one night of sleep.The idea that these health problems could eventually increase mortality is not implausible. The researchers specifically point toas two diseases that are associated with sleep deprivation and may shorten life expectancy."It's intuitive and makes a lot of sense, but it was still striking to see it materialize so strongly in all of these models," McHill says. "Getting a good night's sleep will improve how you feel but also how long you live."The good news is that we can alter our sleep schedules, at least partially. It might be useful toand occasionally fit in someorThe Sleep Research Society and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine both advise getting; however, there is some evidence that you might be able to catch up on the weekends if necessary."This research shows that we need toat least as much as we do what we eat or how we exercise," McHill states. "Getting a good night's sleep will improve how you feel but also how long you live."The study was published inSeven to nine hours of sleep per night.No, it shows a strong correlation, not direct causation.In this study, sleep showed a stronger link to life expectancy.Yes, even one night can disrupt immunity and brain function.Some evidence suggests partial catch-up sleep may help.Source-Medindia