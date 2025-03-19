What is Long COVID: Why Cases Remain Undiagnosed

Long Covid often remains undiagnosed, leaving many unaware of their condition.

What Is Long COVID?

Symptoms of Long COVID

Fatigue and exhaustion: Persistent tiredness that doesn't improve with rest

Persistent tiredness that doesn't improve with rest Breathing difficulties: Shortness of breath or ongoing cough

Shortness of breath or ongoing cough Brain fog: Trouble with memory, concentration, and mental clarity

Trouble with memory, concentration, and mental clarity Joint and muscle pain: Lingering aches or stiffness

Lingering aches or stiffness Heart issues: Chest pain, palpitations, or irregular heartbeat

Chest pain, palpitations, or irregular heartbeat Sleep problems: Insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns

Insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns Loss of taste and smell: Anosmia or parosmia lasting for months

Anosmia or parosmia lasting for months Gastrointestinal issues: Nausea, diarrhea, or stomach pain

How Common Is Long COVID?

Who Is at Risk of Developing Long COVID?

Severe COVID cases: Individuals who were hospitalized or required intensive care are more likely to experience lingering symptoms

Individuals who were hospitalized or required intensive care are more likely to experience lingering symptoms Women and middle-aged adults: Research shows that women aged 35–49 are more prone to Long COVID

Research shows that women aged 35–49 are more prone to Long COVID Pre-existing conditions: People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, or asthma are at higher risk

People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, or asthma are at higher risk Unvaccinated individuals: Studies indicate that vaccination reduces the risk of developing Long COVID by lowering the severity of the initial infection

Studies indicate that vaccination reduces the risk of developing Long COVID by lowering the severity of the initial infection Minorities and disadvantaged groups: Studies reveal that minoritized groups experience a higher prevalence of Long COVID and are more likely to be uncertain whether they have the condition. This highlights the need for greater public awareness and better healthcare distribution according to need.

Why Are People Unsure About Long COVID?

Symptom overlap: Long COVID symptoms mimic other conditions, making self-diagnosis difficult. Fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath are also common in post-viral fatigue syndromes, making it hard to differentiate

Long COVID symptoms mimic other conditions, making self-diagnosis difficult. Fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath are also common in post-viral fatigue syndromes, making it hard to differentiate Delayed symptom onset: Some individuals experience symptoms weeks after their recovery, making it difficult to connect them to the original COVID infection

Some individuals experience symptoms weeks after their recovery, making it difficult to connect them to the original COVID infection Lack of testing and awareness: Unlike the acute infection phase, there is no definitive test for Long COVID, which leads to underdiagnosis and confusion

Unlike the acute infection phase, there is no definitive test for Long COVID, which leads to underdiagnosis and confusion Healthcare disparities: Minoritized groups and people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds often face barriers to healthcare access, leaving them uncertain about their condition

Diagnosis and Detection: How Is Long COVID Identified?

Medical history review: Doctors assess the patient’s COVID-19 history and symptoms to determine if they align with Long COVID patterns

Doctors assess the patient’s COVID-19 history and symptoms to determine if they align with Long COVID patterns Blood tests and imaging: Although no definitive biomarker exists, blood tests and imaging scans can help rule out other causes of persistent symptoms

Although no definitive biomarker exists, blood tests and imaging scans can help rule out other causes of persistent symptoms Specialist referrals: Patients with suspected Long COVID are often referred to pulmonologists, neurologists, or cardiologists for further evaluation

Managing Long COVID: Treatment and Care Strategies

Medical Interventions

Physical therapy: Helps individuals regain strength and mobility, especially in cases of muscle weakness or fatigue

Helps individuals regain strength and mobility, especially in cases of muscle weakness or fatigue Medication: Prescribed to treat specific symptoms like pain, inflammation, or respiratory issues

Prescribed to treat specific symptoms like pain, inflammation, or respiratory issues Mental health support: Counseling and cognitive therapy can address brain fog, depression, and anxiety

Lifestyle Changes

Balanced diet: A nutrient-rich diet boosts immunity and supports recovery

A nutrient-rich diet boosts immunity and supports recovery Pacing activities: Managing fatigue through gradual activity increases, avoiding overexertion

Managing fatigue through gradual activity increases, avoiding overexertion Hydration and rest: Staying hydrated and getting sufficient sleep promotes healing

Greater Awareness and Early Action Are Crucial

Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), refers to a range of symptoms that persist for weeks or months after recovering from the acute phase of COVID-19. While most individuals recover within a few weeks, some experience lingering health issues that can affect multiple organs and systems ().Long COVID is a condition in which individuals experience lingering symptoms long after their initial COVID-19 recovery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Long COVID is defined as symptoms that continue or develop three months after the acute phase of the infection and last for at least two months without any alternative diagnosis ().Long COVID can present with a wide variety of symptoms, which may fluctuate over time. Some of the most commonly reported symptoms include ().The severity and duration of these symptoms can vary significantly, making Long COVID a complex and unpredictable condition.A recent report revealed that nearly one in ten people are unsure whether they have Long COVID. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 5–10% of COVID-19 survivors develop symptoms that last for at least three months. The ambiguity arises because Long COVID symptoms often overlap with other conditions, making it challenging for individuals to identify whether they are experiencing post-COVID effects or unrelated health issues.While Long COVID can affect anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable:The recent report highlighting that nearly one in ten individuals are unsure if they have Long COVID reveals multiple challenges in identifying the condition:There is no single diagnostic test for Long COVID. Diagnosis is based on symptom evaluation, patient history, and ruling out other possible conditions. Common methods include:While there is no universal cure for Long COVID, treatments focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life.Long COVID is a complex and often misunderstood condition. With nearly one in ten people unsure whether they have it, the need for greater public awareness and accessible healthcare support is evident. Early recognition, proper management, and ongoing research can help those affected regain their health and quality of life.Source-Medindia