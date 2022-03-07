About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
What is 'Idiot' Syndrome That's Troubling Doctors?

by Dr. Jayashree on July 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM
Highlights:

• A lot of information is available on the internet which helps in increasing awareness • But all the information is not necessarily verified or replicable in all medical conditions • Therefore, a qualified doctor is needed to take important decisions after considering all aspects of a person's illness.

In this digital era, everyone uses the internet for medical information. This can lead to early diagnosis and prevention of a harmful condition. But on the other hand, it can obstruct the treatment. This is where the term "IDIOT syndrome" comes in.

What Is IDIOT Syndrome?

IDIOT syndrome is the Internet Derived Information Obstruction Treatment is a phenomenon where a person blindly trusts the information provided on the internet and starts to self-medicate basis that. It is also medically termed as cyberchondria[1].

The internet offers a lot of information which is good and helps in increasing awareness, but all the information dispensed is not necessarily verified, accurate or replicable in all medical situations. Dr. Google is increasingly becoming a substitute for the doctor as the first port of call when feeling unwell, which is triggering the IDIOT Syndrome.

Too Much Of Googling Is Bad For Health

This common issue can increase your anxiety due to health-related searches. Some people Google their symptoms and are self-medicating, making the situation more dangerous. People who are addicted to googling stuff and turning to the internet for every single issue are badly affected - rather than reaching the hospital.
Even as they reach the hospital after their symptoms have grown severe despite self-medication, patients refuse to tell doctors the medication they took! Doctors across the country are holding their heads in horror.

Using Google, or other tools, can make you feel worse and increase your health anxiety. A Google search can also create a mess. You will see a list of possible symptoms on almost any website you look at.

And many of the symptoms are fairly common and will overlap with a lot of possible problems which may have nothing to do with you. But you get worried and even more sick[2].

The other side effect of googling medical information is misinformation. If you Google COVID-19, you will find lots. For example, suggestions that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine might be cures haven't been supported by reliable medical research, which is tending to show these drugs are ineffective.

You will also find suggestions about drinking bleach - this is an old set of misinformation that has proposed bleach as a cure for a variety of problems. But bleach is incredibly dangerous.

IDIOT Syndrome Is Putting Pressure On Doctors

Amidst the explosion of technology, the expectations of the patients and their attendants have increased. Doctors are overwhelmed when people rush to the hospital with unrealistic expectations of doctors.

The pressure on doctors who work from morning to midnight is increasing day by day. It is a matter of great pride, which is creating a lot of difficulty in the treatment of people.

Given the pressure on doctors, there is a need for health camps for doctors themselves as they are getting sick due to stress and the need to pay attention to their health and family has increased.

Doctors have spent more time serving patients than spending time with family members. During the Covid-19 pandemic, not only doctors but their families have also suffered.

Don't be an IDIOT. It is an everlasting syndrome need to be avoided for self, family, and friends.

References:

1.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359392892_A_BREVILOQUENT_REVIEW_ARTICLE_ON_IDIOT_SYNDROME

2.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29324396/#:~:text=Cyberchondria%20refers%20to%20a%20clinical,poses%20a%20unique%20public%20burden



Source: Medindia
