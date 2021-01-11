About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
What Foods can Induce Labor Naturally?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Highlights:
  • Labor can be induced naturally with certain foods like dates, raw papaya, etc
  • Red raspberry leaf helps strengthen the uterus muscles and tone the pelvic floor
  • Unripe papaya is safe and often eaten by pregnant women to induce labor

What Foods can Induce Labor Naturally?

Pregnant women who are in their last trimester (37 or 38 weeks) often feel anxious and wanna try everything possible to help induce labor naturally.

Most women choose to speed things up naturally with food choices. Some look at these food groups as old wives' tales since there is limited evidence to prove these are hundred per cent successful in aiding labor.

Red Raspberry Leaf

Red raspberry leaf is known to help strengthen the uterus muscles and tone the pelvic floor- both of which can help prepare for the process of birth.
Studies have revealed that red raspberry leaves can help shorten labor and decrease the likelihood of a C-section or chances of an assisted birth using forceps/vacuum.

These leaves are commonly consumed in the form of tea by brewing the leaves in boiling water and then consuming the same.

Since raspberry leaves can increase the frequency of Braxton hick's contractions, it is recommended to consume these past 34 weeks

Unripe Papaya

The orange and ripe papaya although thought to be prohibited in pregnancy can actually be consumed occasionally in moderation and is no longer considered harmful for pregnant women.

However, it is the green unripe and raw papaya that contains latex, which is believed to have properties similar to that of the hormone oxytocin (released during labor for uterine contractions)

For this reason, unripe papaya is often a food choice amongst pregnant women who are naturally trying to induce labor during their last couple of days of gestation.

Pineapple

Pineapple is yet another fruit that is generally avoided by most pregnant women during pregnancy. Unfortunately, not many seem to know why this norm is popular.

Pineapple contains an enzyme known as bromelain which is believed to cause cervical ripening. Cervical ripening is the first step towards cervical dilation which could eventually lead to labor.

It is believed that the highest concentration of bromelain is present in the core of the pineapple.

Pineapple is therefore consumed by pregnant women often in the last weeks of pregnancy in a bid to aid cervical ripening.

Date Fruit

It is believed that dates can help with the process of cervical ripening while also improving the spontaneity of labor & reducing the chances of postpartum hemorrhage.

Studies have revealed that those who consume dates in their third trimester have a shorter first stage of labor and a quicker rate of cervical dilation.

It must also be kept in mind that although dates are high in fiber, they do contain high levels of sugar and are therefore to be avoided in cases of gestational diabetes or for those who have a yeast infection in pregnancy (yeast feeds of sugar).



Source: IANS
