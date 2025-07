What Does the Age of Your First Period Say About Your Health Today?

Early or late first menstruation is linked to long-term risks for obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and reproductive health issues.

Girls who beginface a significantly increased risk of developing chronic health conditions such aslike pre-eclampsia ).Conversely, those whose periodsThese insights stem from a large-scale evaluation showing that the. While most women remember this milestone, many are unaware that it could be a signpost for metabolic and reproductive health risks later in life.Flávia Rezende Tinano of the University of São Paulo emphasizes that both early and delayed menstruation can shape a woman’s health path in markedly different ways. Early menstruation may heighten, while late onset may shield against weight gain but heightenThe research, based onfrom the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health, is one of the largest of its kind in a developing nation. It offers new data on a subject traditionally studied in higher-income countries, highlighting its relevance for underrepresented groups in Latin America.Researchers categorized menstruation onset into three groups: early (under age 10), typical (ages 10–15), and late (after age 15). They gathered comprehensive data using interviews, physical examinations, lab work, and imaging, identifying clear links between puberty timing and disease risk.The findings show the potential of usingfor identifying women who may benefit from earlier or more frequent screening for conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease , and reproductive disorders.Recognizing when a girl has her first period as a critical health marker can empower both women and healthcare providers to take early preventive action.Tinano stresses the need forand its implications,where early health intervention could make a significant difference.This information can guide more personalized healthcare strategies, helping women reduce their risk of developing chronic illnesses and improving their overall quality of life The timing of a woman’s first period isn’t just a milestone—it’s a powerful predictor of long-term health. Both early and delayed menstruation can influence future risks for metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and reproductive complications.Using this simple piece of information as part of regular health assessments can pave the way for earlier interventions and improved well-being for women across diverse populations.Source-Medindia