Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, June 11). "Weightless" by Marconi Union: The World's Most Relaxing Song . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 11, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/weightless-by-marconi-union-the-worlds-most-relaxing-song-220098-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. ""Weightless" by Marconi Union: The World's Most Relaxing Song". Medindia. Jun 11, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/weightless-by-marconi-union-the-worlds-most-relaxing-song-220098-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. ""Weightless" by Marconi Union: The World's Most Relaxing Song". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/weightless-by-marconi-union-the-worlds-most-relaxing-song-220098-1.htm. (accessed Jun 11, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. "Weightless" by Marconi Union: The World's Most Relaxing Song. Medindia, viewed Jun 11, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/weightless-by-marconi-union-the-worlds-most-relaxing-song-220098-1.htm.