Weight-Loss Surgery Reduces Pancreatic Cancer Risk in Obese Patients

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Oct 16 2024 12:57 PM

Highlights:
  • Obesity is a chronic condition affecting one in eight people
  • Obesity and type 2 diabetes increase the risk of pancreatic cancer
  • Metabolic-bariatric surgery is known to reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer in obese diabetic patients
Obesity is a chronic complex disease characterized by excess fat accumulation around vital organs. It affects an individual’s overall wellbeing.
With increasing population obesity has become a common health condition affecting 1 in 8 people. Its prevalence has tripled from 1975 to 2016 (1 Trusted Source
Metabolic-Bariatric Surgery Reduces Pancreatic Cancer Risk: A Meta-Analysis of Over 3.7 Million Adults, Independent of Type 2 Diabetes Status

Go to source).

Link Between Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity and Pancreatic Cancer

Obesity increases the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, bone diseases and fertility issues. Insulin resistance and high cholesterol are conditions that are associated with obesity which increases the risk of some cancers.
One common risk factor for type 2 diabetes is obesity. Diabetes screening is recommended for all obese individuals. Treating obesity is important in type 2 diabetes management.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes increase the risk of developing pancreatic cancer, which is the third most common cause of cancer related deaths and has a low survival rate.

Effect of Bariatric Surgery on Pancreatic Cancer Risk

Metabolic-bariatric surgery (MBS) also known as weightloss surgery, can reduce the risk of obesity related cancers in high risk populations. MBS results in more sustainable weightloss for obese patients compared to standard medical treatment for obesity. It is also effective in treating type 2 diabetes and can lead to type 2 diabetes remission.

Weightloss surgery reduces the pancreatic cancer risk by 54% in obese individuals than any other treatment. MBS is effective in treating persons with obesity and type 2 diabetes. MBS reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer by 79% in individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes and 44% in persons with obesity without type 2 diabetes.

This study was the first to consider the presence of type 2 diabetes in determining the effects of ΜBS on pancreatic cancer risk among the obese population, with or without type 2 diabetes.

The mechanism by which MBS reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer is unknown. The mechanisms by which pancreatic cancer develops in type 2 diabetes patients is by the activation of insulin growth factor receptors due to high insulin levels, which leads to increased pancreatic cell proliferation.

With MBS, the fasting insulin level decreases, by altering the molecular signaling, which reduces pancreatic cell proliferation. This surgery reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer in individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Bariatric surgery can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer in obese patients, regardless of type 2 diabetic status. However, type 2 diabetic patients experience greater benefits from this surgery than patients without type 2 diabetes.

Reference:
  1. Metabolic-Bariatric Surgery Reduces Pancreatic Cancer Risk: A Meta-Analysis of Over 3.7 Million Adults, Independent of Type 2 Diabetes Status - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39382004/)

