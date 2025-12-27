Weight Loss Injections and the Risk of Regain After Stopping

Weight regain after stopping weight-loss injections may reverse both weight and heart health benefits.
- Most people regain significant weight after stopping Mounjaro
- Cardiovascular health improvements decline alongside weight regain
- Long-term lifestyle changes are critical for sustained results
Cardiometabolic Parameter Change by Weight Regain on Tirzepatide Withdrawal in Adults With Obesity
Go to source). Over recent years, these injectable medicines have become widely recognized for supporting weight reduction. Carrying excess weight raises the likelihood of cardiovascular disease, meaning that losing weight through glucagon-like peptide I agonist medicines can lower the chances of heart attack or stroke.
Evidence also indicates that these medicines, originally designed for people with diabetes, provide additional heart-related benefits by improving several cardiovascular risk factors.
These include high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, increased blood sugar, and a larger waist circumference.
However, findings consistently show that discontinuing glucagon-like peptide I agonist weight-loss injections puts individuals at risk of regaining a substantial portion of the weight they lost.
A 2025 analysis published in the November issue of JAMA Internal Medicine reported that individuals who regained weight after stopping Mounjaro also experienced a loss of previously gained cardiovascular health benefits.
These observations indicate that continuing weight-loss injections may be necessary to maintain both weight reduction and the associated improvements in overall health.
Appetite Regulation and Weight Regain After Stopping MounjaroLike other injectable weight-loss treatments, Mounjaro works by mimicking natural hormones that slow digestion, suppress appetite, and increase feelings of fullness after meals, helping people consume fewer calories and lose weight.
Once the medication is discontinued, appetite typically returns to previous levels, and many individuals find themselves eating more, which can lead to weight regain.
Unlike some similar injections, there is currently no defined maximum duration for taking Mounjaro for those who meet eligibility criteria for prescription through the National Health Service.
However, people may stop using Mounjaro for several reasons, including side effects, other medical concerns, or the financial burden when paying privately.
SURMOUNT-4 Trial Analysis and Weight ChangesThe analysis was based on an earlier clinical trial known as SURMOUNT-4, which included 670 participants from the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Taiwan. All participants were living with obesity or excess weight along with at least one weight-related health condition, and none had diabetes.
Participants received weekly Mounjaro injections for approximately nine months. After this period, half continued the medication, while the remaining participants were given a placebo injection for an additional year.
Throughout the full 88-week duration, everyone received guidance from dietitians on following a lower-calorie diet and increasing physical activity to support weight management.
Cardiovascular Risk Factors During and After TreatmentResearchers focused on 308 participants who had achieved clinically meaningful weight loss of at least ten percent of their starting body weight during the initial nine months before switching to placebo injections.
While taking Mounjaro, participants showed notable reductions in waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.
After stopping the injections, weight regain was common despite continued lifestyle support.
Extent of Weight Regain After DiscontinuationResults showed that approximately eight out of ten participants regained at least one-quarter of the weight they had lost. Nearly one-quarter regained between three-quarters and all of their lost weight, and close to one in ten regained all of it.
Those who experienced greater weight regain also showed the most significant reversal of improvements in waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.
Long-Term Weight Management ChallengesInjectable treatments such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy can support weight loss, but they are not a permanent solution on their own.
Although these medicines help people lose more weight than lifestyle changes alone, a portion of the estimated one and a half million people in the United Kingdom using these injections may struggle to maintain their progress long term.
Weight regain after stopping treatment is common and influenced by factors such as appetite, metabolism, and habits, but it is not unavoidable.
Common Reasons for Weight Regain After Stopping InjectionsStopping treatment abruptly can lead to a sudden increase in appetite, encouraging overeating and weight gain. Gradual discontinuation with professional guidance may help reduce this effect.
Failing to adopt lasting lifestyle changes also plays a major role. People who do not maintain healthy eating and regular physical activity often regain weight within months of stopping injections.
Ending treatment too early is another frequent issue, as the body may not have enough time to adapt to long-term changes.
Diet, Monitoring, and Emotional FactorsNot adjusting dietary habits during treatment increases the risk of regaining weight. Structured meals and a balanced intake of protein, fiber, and healthy fats are essential.
Regular weight monitoring after stopping treatment can help individuals recognize early changes and adjust behaviors before significant regain occurs.
Emotional relationships with food, including stress-related or emotional eating, can also drive weight regain if underlying issues are not addressed.
Protein Intake and Muscle PreservationBecause appetite suppression can reduce overall food intake, consuming adequate protein remains important to prevent muscle loss and a slower metabolism.
Most adults require approximately three-quarters of a gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, along with strength training, to preserve muscle mass and support long-term weight control.
In conclusion, while weight-loss injections can deliver meaningful reductions in weight and improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, stopping treatment often leads to weight regain and loss of these benefits. Sustained results appear to depend on long-term use combined with consistent lifestyle changes that support healthy eating, physical activity, and overall well-being.
Reference:
- Cardiometabolic Parameter Change by Weight Regain on Tirzepatide Withdrawal in Adults With Obesity - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2841273)
