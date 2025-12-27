Weight Loss Injections and the Risk of Regain After Stopping

Weight regain after stopping weight-loss injections may reverse both weight and heart health benefits.

Highlights: Most people regain significant weight after stopping Mounjaro

after stopping Mounjaro Cardiovascular health improvements decline alongside weight regain

alongside weight regain Long-term lifestyle changes are critical for sustained results

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cardiometabolic Parameter Change by Weight Regain on Tirzepatide Withdrawal in Adults With Obesity



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Most people who stop Mounjaro regain weight within a year, and with it lose heart-health gains achieved during treatment. #weightregain #hearthealth #medindia

Appetite Regulation and Weight Regain After Stopping Mounjaro

SURMOUNT-4 Trial Analysis and Weight Changes

Cardiovascular Risk Factors During and After Treatment

Extent of Weight Regain After Discontinuation

Long-Term Weight Management Challenges

Common Reasons for Weight Regain After Stopping Injections

Diet, Monitoring, and Emotional Factors

Protein Intake and Muscle Preservation

Cardiometabolic Parameter Change by Weight Regain on Tirzepatide Withdrawal in Adults With Obesity - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2841273)

have demonstrated strong results in helping people lose weight, but stopping these injections can lead to).Over recent years, these injectable medicines have become widely recognized for supporting weight reduction. Carrying excess weight raises the likelihood of cardiovascular disease, meaning thatEvidence also indicates that these medicines, originally designed for people with diabetes, provideThese include high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, increased blood sugar, and a larger waist circumference.However, findings consistently show thatthey lost.A 2025 analysis published in the November issue of JAMA Internal Medicine reported that individuals whoThese observations indicate thatto maintain both weight reduction and the associated improvements in overall health.Like other injectable weight-loss treatments, Mounjaroafter meals, helping people consume fewer calories and lose weight.Once the medication is discontinued,, and many individuals find themselves eating more, which can lead to weight regain.Unlike some similar injections, there is currentlyfor prescription through the National Health Service.However, people may stop using Mounjaro for several reasons, includingwhen paying privately.The analysis was based on an earlier clinical trial known as SURMOUNT-4, which includedfrom the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Taiwan. All participants were living with obesity or excess weight along with at least one weight-related health condition, and none had diabetes.Participants receivedAfter this period, half continued the medication, while the remaining participants were given a placebo injection for an additional year.Throughout the full 88-week duration, everyone received guidance from dietitians on following a lower-calorie diet and increasing physical activity to support weight management.Researchers focused onof at least ten percent of their starting body weight during the initial nine months before switching to placebo injections.While taking Mounjaro, participants showedAfter stopping the injections,Results showed that approximatelyNearly one-quarter regained between three-quarters and all of their lost weight, and close to one in ten regained all of it.Those who experienced greater weight regain also showed the mostInjectable treatments such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy can support weight loss, but they are not a permanent solution on their own.Although these medicines help people lose more weight than lifestyle changes alone, a portion of the estimated one and a half million people in the United Kingdom using these injections mayWeight regain after stopping treatment is common and influenced by factors such asStopping treatment abruptly can lead to aGradual discontinuation with professional guidance may help reduce this effect.Failing to adopt lasting lifestyle changes also plays a major role. People who do not maintain healthy eating and regular physical activity often regain weight within months of stopping injections., as the body may not have enough time to adapt to long-term changes.Structured meals and a balanced intake of protein, fiber, and healthy fats are essential.Regular weight monitoring after stopping treatment can help individuals recognize early changes and adjust behaviors before significant regain occurs.Emotional relationships with food, includingBecause appetite suppression can reduce overall food intake,and a slower metabolism.Most adults require approximately, along with strength training, to preserve muscle mass and support long-term weight control.In conclusion, while weight-loss injections can deliver meaningful reductions in weight and improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, stopping treatment often leads to weight regain and loss of these benefits. Sustained results appear to depend on long-term use combined with consistent lifestyle changes that support healthy eating, physical activity, and overall well-being.Source-Medindia