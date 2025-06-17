About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Water-Only Fasting: Health Hack or Hidden Hazard?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 17 2025 12:42 PM

Water-only fasting may seem like a health trend, but it carries serious risks if done without medical supervision.

Highlights:
  • Doctors report rising emergency cases linked to unsupervised water fasting
  • Potential side effects include fainting, electrolyte imbalance, and mental distress
  • Safer options like intermittent fasting are recommended with medical advice
When you scroll through TikTok or Instagram these days, you’re bound to come across influencers promoting trendy diets and claiming guaranteed results. However, not all trends are true and backed by science. One such viral trend is water-only fasting, in which influencers only drink water and proclaim its supposed advantages, referring to it as a spiritual cleanse, detox, or a key to weight loss.
Beyond hashtags and filters, many people blindly trust them without even doing a background check. Those with medical conditions may find this trendy cleanse to be a risky proposition. For this reason, medical experts worldwide are voicing their concerns and advising people to speak with their physicians before trying a water-only fast (1 Trusted Source
Seek medical advice before attempting water-only fasting diets, experts warn

Go to source).


Just Water? Think Twice Before You Call It Simple

For starters, water fasting is water alone—no juice, no tea, and no food for several days. Scary as it may sound, this trend is believed to cleanse the digestive system. In contrast, it's not a game to be taken lightly, according to doctors.

Food is more than just a fuel for the human body; it is a hub of essential nutrients, stabilizes blood sugar levels, and boosts up the brainpower. Now, what happens when you suddenly cut off your source of energy? It will backfire, and especially it is more evident for those with medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease.


“I Didn’t Think I Needed a Doctor’s Advice”

Ravi, a 42-year-old marketing executive in Bengaluru, attempted a 5-day water fast after watching a “cleanse vlog” by a popular health influencer.

"The first day went okay. I felt lightheaded on the second day," Ravi stated. "On my third day of work, I passed out."

He was rushed to the hospital with low blood pressure and hypoglycemia. Doctors warned him that the fast could have caused organ damage or even death.

All he wanted was to feel refreshed and shed a few pounds, but it never occurred to him that it would become a health emergency.


Doctors Warn: This Is No DIY Wellness Hack

Experts say that water-only fasting is not inherently harmful, but it’s not suitable for everyone, certainly not without medical supervision.

Dr. Evelyn Parr, a specialist in metabolic health, explains, “It can be therapeutic under strict clinical conditions. But for the average person, especially someone with an underlying health issue, it’s like walking a tightrope blindfolded.”

The main risks include, For some, fasting is not just physical—it becomes emotional or even obsessive. Health psychologists warn that extreme fasting can be a gateway to disordered eating.

“Some people fast to punish their body,” says a nutrition therapist. “They see hunger as willpower and ignoring it as success. That’s not healthy—that’s harmful” (2 Trusted Source
Experts urge people to seek medical advice before water-only fasting

Go to source).


What’s the Safe Way to Fast?

Specialists do not completely oppose fasting. Instead, they propose safer, more structured methods:
  • Speak with a doctor first, especially if you have a medical condition.
  • You can also try intermittent fasting (e.g., 16:8), where you eat daily within a set timeframe.
  • Maintain proper hydration and mineral balance.
  • Pay attention to your energy levels, mood, and sleep—these are your body’s warning signs.
  • Do not let social media determine your health goals.

Listen to Your Body and Not the Algorithm

Your health is not a fad. It is intimate, valuable, and complicated. Although fasting can be beneficial to others, no cleanse is worth passing out over.

Therefore, the next time you feel like attempting a water-only fast because that person on YouTube raves about it, stop and question yourself.

References:
  1. Seek medical advice before attempting water-only fasting diets, experts warn - (https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2025/05/13/seek-medical-advice-before-attempting-water-only-fasting-diets-experts-warn.html)
  2. Experts urge people to seek medical advice before water-only fasting - (https://www.diabetes.co.uk/news/2025/may/experts-urge-people-to-seek-medical-advice-before-water-only-fasting.html)

