Water-Only Fasting: Health Hack or Hidden Hazard?

Water-only fasting may seem like a health trend, but it carries serious risks if done without medical supervision.

Highlights: Doctors report rising emergency cases linked to unsupervised water fasting

Potential side effects include fainting, electrolyte imbalance, and mental distress

Safer options like intermittent fasting are recommended with medical advice

Seek medical advice before attempting water-only fasting diets, experts warn



Did You Know?

Even a 3-day water-only fast can cause fainting, heart palpitations, or life-threatening drops in blood sugar. #fasting #dieting #fitness #waterfasting #medindia’

Just Water? Think Twice Before You Call It Simple

“I Didn’t Think I Needed a Doctor’s Advice”

Doctors Warn: This Is No DIY Wellness Hack

Electrolyte imbalance and dehydration

Hypoglycemia (particularly in diabetics)

Muscle breakdown and exhaustion

Palpitations or fainting

Experts urge people to seek medical advice before water-only fasting



What’s the Safe Way to Fast?

Speak with a doctor first , especially if you have a medical condition.

, especially if you have a medical condition. You can also try intermittent fasting (e.g., 16:8), where you eat daily within a set timeframe.

(e.g., 16:8), where you eat daily within a set timeframe. Maintain proper hydration and mineral balance .

. Pay attention to your energy levels , mood, and sleep—these are your body’s warning signs.

, mood, and sleep—these are your body’s warning signs. Do not let social media determine your health goals.

Listen to Your Body and Not the Algorithm

