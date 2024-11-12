Walking Pneumonia on the Rise: What You Need to Know

Walking pneumonia is on the rise, especially in kids. Learn the signs, spread, and why it's different from the common cold.

Highlights: Walking pneumonia is a mild form of pneumonia, mainly affecting children, teens, and young adults, spreading slowly through respiratory droplets

Symptoms like persistent dry cough, chest tightness, and fatigue can last weeks, requiring antibiotics for quicker recovery

Rising cases may be linked to immunity gaps from the COVID-19 pandemic, warm weather, and improved testing capabilities



‘Walking pneumonia cases are rising, especially among kids. Symptoms include a lingering dry cough & chest tightness. Know the signs & protect your family! #healthalert #medindia’

Advertisement

What is Walking Pneumonia?

Advertisement

Who Can Develop Walking Pneumonia and How Does It Spread?

Advertisement

Why Are Walking Pneumonia Cases Rising?

What are the Symptoms of Walking Pneumonia?

How does Walking Pneumonia Differ from the Common Cold?

How Does a Pneumonia Cough Sound and Feel?

When Should You Visit a Doctor?

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae Infections Have Been Increasing (https://www.cdc.gov/ncird/whats-new/mycoplasma-pneumoniae-infections-have-been-increasing.html) Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infection: Causes and How It Spreads (https://www.cdc.gov/mycoplasma/causes/index.html#:~:text=The%20bacteria%20are%20spread%20through,increased%20risk%20for%20serious%20infection.) About Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infection (https://www.cdc.gov/mycoplasma/about/index.html)

Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection- or "walking pneumonia"- is on the rise in the United States, particularly among children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (1).Walking pneumonia is a less severe kind of pneumonia, according to Michael Chang, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at UTHealth Houston. Every year, there are an estimated 2 million infections in the United States. However, Chang stated that without a national reporting mechanism to track these diseases, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number (1).Walking pneumonia can affect anyone, but it is more prevalent among school-aged children, teenagers, and young adults (2). It is infrequently identified in preschool-aged children, who are far more likely to develop viral lower respiratory tract infections, viral pneumonia, or "classic" bacterial pneumonia.Walking pneumonia, like other respiratory illnesses, spreads via respiratory droplets when people come into close contact, when an infected individual coughs or sneezes, bacteria in the droplets can be ingested by others, resulting in illness (2).It's unknown why instances are increasing right now, but warm weather, children returning to school, and adults returning to in-person employment could all have a role, according to Sharon Nachman, M.D., Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children's Hospital."It is also possible that our ability to rapidly test for this pathogen via PCR testing may have contributed to the spike of recognized cases," Nachman informed Verywell through an email.Chang suggested that cyclical tendencies could potentially explain the growth. Walking pneumonia surges every three to seven years, but they are difficult to foresee without a national surveillance system. These surges often occur in late summer or early fall. Because symptoms can take 2-3 weeks to show, people can unintentionally spread the virus, making transmission easier."Furthermore, some patients can shed Mycoplasma for months even after receiving appropriate antibiotics," according to Chang. Chang also suggested that immunity gaps may be contributing to the surge. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children were exposed to fewer pathogens, which could impair their immune systems. "This immunity gap may make children more susceptible to infections now, coinciding with a seasonal epidemic," according to him.While some immunity develops following a walking pneumonia infection, Chang said it is unclear how long that protection lasts, and people can be infected numerous times in their lives.Walking pneumonia symptoms are similar to those of common upper respiratory illnesses, such as fever, runny nose, and cough, and are not caused by a specific virus or bacteria.However, Nachman observed that Mycoplasma infections are frequently accompanied by a persistent cough that can endure for weeks or even months. This occurs because the infection damages the lungs' cilia, which normally help clear mucus and bacteria.Chang stated that the illness in younger children is usually moderate or asymptomatic, but it can cause major breathing problems in individuals with compromised immune systems. The CDC also reports weariness, cold, and shortness of breath as typical symptoms (3). In rare situations, M. pneumoniae can cause acute central nervous system (CNS) infections, probably due to antibodies that wrongly attack brain cells.Observing how walking pneumonia spreads throughout a family can help separate it from the ordinary cold. "Viral infections often spread quickly from person to person within a household, so if siblings or family members get sick within a few days of each other, it's more likely to be a virus that is causing the symptoms," Chang told CNN. If the infection spreads slowly, with a week or two between cases, Mycoplasma could be the culprit.Mycoplasma pneumoniae is characterized by coughing in bursts or "fits," during which patients struggle to breathe. This cough can last for a month or more, unlike other viral illnesses, which recover quickly.Nachman encouraged parents to look for indicators of laborious breathing in their children, such as neck or rib muscle tightness or trouble with strenuous activity like climbing stairs.A pneumonia cough can differ based on the type of infection. Chang explained that in most cases of bacterial pneumonia, the cough is "wet," producing mucus, phlegm, or pus. Chest pain is also common, especially after deep breaths, and it can worsen depending on your position, such as sleeping down.Chang observed that M. pneumoniae typically causes a dry cough, which is frequently accompanied by chest tightness and difficulties taking deep breaths. Wheezing occurs more frequently, and continuous coughing might cause muscular or rib pain.Nachman underlined that pneumonia does not create the distinctive "whoop" of whooping cough or the "barking" sound of croup. Some youngsters cough so intensely that they vomit mucus, while others swallow it, reducing their appetite.There are no vaccinations available to prevent Mycoplasma infection. If you or someone you know develops shortness of breath, wheezing, or difficulty completing words, Chang advises seeking medical assistance straight once. Trouble eating in newborns may potentially indicate a more serious viral infection. If a fever persists for more than a week, parents should seek medical attention.Chang points out that many doctors do not check for Mycoplasma or have testing accessible, making it difficult to establish the diagnosis. However, if a clinician suspects Mycoplasma, medications such as azithromycin or doxycycline are commonly administered."Antibiotics are most helpful if started within three to four days of the start of symptoms," according to Chang. "After that, it's unclear how much antibiotics help if people have already started coughing. It is unclear whether antibiotics help to resolve this faster."Source-Medindia