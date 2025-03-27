Walk 9,000 Steps Daily to Lower Cancer Risk

Just 9,000 steps a day could cut cancer risk! Discover how even light physical activity makes a big difference in preventing disease.

Highlights: Higher total daily physical activity is linked to a 26% lower cancer risk, even after adjusting for BMI and lifestyle factors

Light-intensity activities like housework and errands contribute to cancer risk reduction, not just high-intensity workouts

Walking up to 9,000 steps daily lowers cancer risk, proving that movement at any pace benefits health

Physical Activity Reveal Stronger Links to Cancer Risk Reduction

Taking just 9,000 steps a day can reduce cancer risk, but intensity doesn’t matter! Even light activities like chores contribute. #cancerprevention #stayactive #medindia’

Higher Daily Activity and Step Count Significantly Reduce Cancer Risk

Amount and intensity of daily total physical activity, step count and risk of incident cancer in the UK Biobank (Shreves AH, Small SR, Walmsley R, et al Amount and intensity of daily total physical activity, step count and risk of incident cancer in the UK Biobank British Journal of Sports Medicine Published Online First: 26 March 2025. doi: 10.1136/bjsports-2024-109360)

People who participated in light- and moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity daily were less likely to develop cancer than those who were more sedentary in a prospective cohort study involving over 85,000 adults in the United Kingdom. This study was conducted by researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and University of Oxford. Among the first to assess the decrease in cancer risk linked to light-intensity activities like running errands and doing housework, the findings were published in the(1).Prior research has demonstrated a negative correlation between physical activity and the chance of developing cancer; however, the majority of these studies used self-reported questionnaires, which might not fully account for the intensity of various activities. Higher-intensity physical activity was the subject of earlier investigations that employed objective metrics. Researchers from the National Cancer Institute of the NIH led the new study.Participants in the UK Biobank study, who had a median age of 63, wore wrist accelerometers that recorded their daily step count, exercise intensity, and total daily activity over the course of a week. The researchers next examined the correlation between the incidence and daily averages of 13 cancer types, including colorectal and breast cancer, which have been linked to physical activity in the past.About 2,633 participants had received a diagnosis of one of the 13 cancer types after an average follow-up of 5.8 years. The risk of acquiring cancer was 26% lower for those with the highest total daily physical activity than for those with the lowest daily physical activity. The impact of substituting light- to moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity for daily sedentary time was also investigated by the researchers, who discovered that this change was linked to a lower risk of cancer. Even after controlling for body mass index (BMI), lifestyle factors, demographics, and other medical conditions, the links between physical activity and cancer risk persisted.A higher daily step count was also linked to a lower risk of cancer, but not step intensity or pace. The risk reduction peaked at 9,000 steps. By adding more walking, at any pace, to their daily routine, the researchers hypothesized that those who are less physically active may reduce their risk of developing cancer.Source-Medindia