Walk 9,000 Steps Daily to Lower Cancer Risk

Just 9,000 steps a day could cut cancer risk! Discover how even light physical activity makes a big difference in preventing disease.
- Higher total daily physical activity is linked to a 26% lower cancer risk, even after adjusting for BMI and lifestyle factors
- Light-intensity activities like housework and errands contribute to cancer risk reduction, not just high-intensity workouts
- Walking up to 9,000 steps daily lowers cancer risk, proving that movement at any pace benefits health
Physical Activity Reveal Stronger Links to Cancer Risk ReductionPrior research has demonstrated a negative correlation between physical activity and the chance of developing cancer; however, the majority of these studies used self-reported questionnaires, which might not fully account for the intensity of various activities. Higher-intensity physical activity was the subject of earlier investigations that employed objective metrics. Researchers from the National Cancer Institute of the NIH led the new study.
Higher Daily Activity and Step Count Significantly Reduce Cancer RiskAbout 2,633 participants had received a diagnosis of one of the 13 cancer types after an average follow-up of 5.8 years. The risk of acquiring cancer was 26% lower for those with the highest total daily physical activity than for those with the lowest daily physical activity. The impact of substituting light- to moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity for daily sedentary time was also investigated by the researchers, who discovered that this change was linked to a lower risk of cancer. Even after controlling for body mass index (BMI), lifestyle factors, demographics, and other medical conditions, the links between physical activity and cancer risk persisted.
A higher daily step count was also linked to a lower risk of cancer, but not step intensity or pace. The risk reduction peaked at 9,000 steps. By adding more walking, at any pace, to their daily routine, the researchers hypothesized that those who are less physically active may reduce their risk of developing cancer.
Source-Medindia