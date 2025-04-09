Wake Up India! Health Screenings Uncover a Triple Threat to Public Health

Fatty Liver 65% of 257,199 screened had fatty liver; 85% were non-alcoholic

Silent Heart Risks 46% of asymptomatic individuals had signs of early atherosclerosis

Post-Menopausal Health 14% jumped to 40% increase in Diabetes; Obesity rose from 76% to 86%

Children & Students 28% of college students are overweight or obese; 19% are pre-hypertensive

Hypertension 26% were found to be hypertensive of over 4,50,000 individuals

Nutrient Deficiencies 77% of women and 82% of men had Vitamin D deficiency

Mental Health 6% of 47,424 individuals screened showed signs of depression

Sleep Disorders (OSA) 24% of 53,000 screened were at high risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)