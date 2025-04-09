Wake Up India! Health Screenings Uncover a Triple Threat to Public Health

National screening report exposes a ticking health time bomb—millions are living with undiagnosed, serious health conditions.
- The report highlights the rising trend of certain diseases from the 2.5 million individuals who came for preventive health care from across India in 2024
- Among these diseases, there was an increase in fatty liver, menopause-linked risks, nutritional deficiencies, childhood obesity, and other Non-communicable Diseases
- This was reported in the fifth edition of ‘Health of the Nation 2025’ (HoN-2025) by the Apollo Group of Hospital
The HoN 2025 analysis originates from electronic medical records (EMRs) of preventive health checks and structured clinical assessments together with AI-based risk assessments conducted at Apollo's hospitals along with clinics, labs, and wellness centers.
The report poses three alarming surges among Indians!
- Fatty liver disease,
- Post-menopausal health decline
- Childhood obesity
Beyond the Obvious: A Deeper Look at India's Evolving Health Landscape
Shocking Screening Results: India’s Health Time Bomb is Ticking Louder
|Category
|Key Insight
|65% of 257,199 screened had fatty liver; 85% were non-alcoholic
|46% of asymptomatic individuals had signs of early atherosclerosis
|14% jumped to 40% increase in Diabetes; Obesity rose from 76% to 86%
|28% of college students are overweight or obese; 19% are pre-hypertensive
|26% were found to be hypertensive of over 4,50,000 individuals
|77% of women and 82% of men had Vitamin D deficiency
|6% of 47,424 individuals screened showed signs of depression
|24% of 53,000 screened were at high risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)
|59% reduced HbA1C (diabetes marker), 51% reduced BP, 47% lost weight through behavioral nudging
Fatty Liver as India’s New Metabolic Signal!
Fatty liver was historically focused on alcohol consumers, yet today scientists recognize it as an essential medical problem connected to obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Monitoring a total of 257,199 people revealed a massive rate of 65% with fatty liver presence, while these cases primarily amounted to 85% cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver. Traditional testing methodologies prove insufficient to perform full evaluations since more than fifty percent of participants received routine blood tests.
Red Alert for Women: A Critical Turning Point Post-Menopause
Not just a random alert but a dramatic escalation in health risks for women post-menopause!
- Diabetes rates spike from 14% pre-menopause to 40% post-menopause
- Obesity climbs sharply from 76% to 86%
- Fatty liver prevalence rises from 54% to 70%.
Obese Before 18: Alarming New Trend?
Student obesity rates grow rapidly, which creates serious future health risks for them. Research revealed that body weight issues affected approximately 8% of students attending primary school before they reached the age of 12. The percentage of overweight college students continues to increase because of adolescents' modifications to their life behaviors and eating practices, reaching 28% during this period. The findings show that pre-hypertension affects 19% of college students since non-communicable diseases (NCDs) develop sooner than previously observed by medical experts.
The results of the weight screening showed that 61% of adults were obese, and 18% were overweight. Obesity exists as the fundamental underlying factor that generates diverse Non-communicable Diseases(NCDs). Apollo advocates the implementation of health checks, including BMI measurements as well as metabolic screenings, for both schools and workplaces within their annual assessment programs.
Blood Pressure Rising: A Quiet but Persistent Risk!
Hypertension stands as a significant factor that burdens the hearts of Indians with widespread underdetection and improper medical management. The results from screening 450,000 people in 2024 showed that hypertension affected one-quarter of people who did not manifest symptoms. The paper promotes uniform blood pressure assessment practices alongside population-wide health initiatives that incorporate blood pressure screening into routine medical checks.
Heart Disease Hiding in Plain Sight
Among asymptomatic individuals who underwent coronary calcium scoring, 46% had calcium deposits, which are early signs of atherosclerosis!
The evaluated group of 754 subjects revealed that 25% of them showed signs of blocked coronary arteries known as (CAD). Among adults under 40 years with calcium deposits in their arteries the proportion reached 2.5%. Clinical imaging tests including calcium scoring and CT angiography play a key role in early identification of disease risks based on these statistical findings.
Mental Health on the Edge!
Mental health has consistently lacked attention in Indian public health discussions until new research statistics drew essential attention. Survey results revealed that 7% of the female participants and 5% of the male participants scored positively for clinical depression from among the 47,424 screened individuals using the PHQ-9 scale although the highest occurrence was among people between 40 to 55 years old. The reported figures demonstrate a rising occurrence combined with strong social prejudice, which impedes early diagnostic intervention. The leadership of Apollo Hospitals works to merge mental health evaluation in regular medical check-ups while also promoting digital mental healthcare services combined with local community education about mental wellness.
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): The Sleep Disorder India Can’t Ignore
Did you know? At least 25% of Indians face moderate risk for developing Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) because this sleep disorder strongly links to obesity and both cardiovascular issues and daytime exhaustion. The screening results from 53,000 participants showed that OSA endangered one-third of male participants, while one-tenth of female participants were in the high-risk category. The age factor dramatically increases risk factors so that OSA affects 68% of male individuals and 22% of female individuals aged 55 and above. OSA exists as a remarkably common medical condition, yet doctors commonly fail to detect it since people mistake its symptoms as regular tiredness and stress. Apollo urges healthcare providers to conduct metabolic screenings with sleep risk evaluations and drive increased OSA symptom awareness together with implementing sleep hygiene education in workplace wellness initiatives.
Shocking Age Shift in Cancer Cases!
The median age at cervical cancer diagnosis in 2024 stood at 49 years old while breast cancer diagnosis occurred at 57 years old and lung cancer diagnosis occurred at 61 years old according to research—a significantly lower age than worldwide averages. The report promotes early age screening thresholds together with awareness strategies focused on both urban and rural populations.
Low Nutrients, Fragile Foundations!
- Anemia affected 45% of women and 26% of men, while
- Vitamin D deficiency impacted 77% of women and 82% of men.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency was also significant, with 38% of men and 27% of women showing low levels. Among those under 40, the deficiency was even more pronounced—49% of men and 35% of women were vitamin B12 deficient.
Aim Toward a Preventive, Data-Led Healthcare SystemApollo Hospitals’ ProHealth program aims to advocate for a paradigm shift in India’s healthcare approach.
Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said, “India must rise to the opportunity of creating healthy, happy families by placing health at the heart of every household. Preventive healthcare is no longer a future ambition—it is the cornerstone of a nation's well-being today. This report affirms our collective responsibility to act early, screen deeply, and empower every citizen with knowledge and access. It is time to integrate preventive care into every educational curriculum, corporate benefit, and family routine. Only then can we shift from treating illness to preserving health and ensure a resilient, healthier India for generations to come."
The ProHealth program under the organization has become an effective model by using advanced diagnostics combined with expert doctor-created wellness paths and AI-based predictive risk scores and personalized health nudging and early intervention programs. Real-time metrics monitoring through the program delivers personalized guidance for each individual, which allows them to take proactive steps toward managing chronic health conditions.
- 59% of diabetics reduced HbA1C levels
- 51% of hypertensive participants lowered their blood pressure
- 47% of overweight participants achieved weight loss
Reference:
- Apollo Hospitals Group puts spotlight on Health of the Nation on World Health Day - (https://www.apollohospitals.com/health-library/health-of-the-nation-on-world-health-day)
