Wake Up India! Health Screenings Uncover a Triple Threat to Public Health

National screening report exposes a ticking health time bomb—millions are living with undiagnosed, serious health conditions.

Highlights: The report highlights the rising trend of certain diseases from the 2.5 million individuals who came for preventive health care from across India in 2024

Among these diseases, there was an increase in fatty liver, menopause-linked risks, nutritional deficiencies, childhood obesity, and other Non-communicable Diseases

This was reported in the fifth edition of ‘Health of the Nation 2025’ (HoN-2025) by the Apollo Group of Hospital

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Apollo Hospitals Group puts spotlight on Health of the Nation on World Health Day



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

65% of screened Indians had fatty liver—and 85% of them don’t even drink alcohol! #medindia #preventivehealth’

65% of screened Indians had fatty liver—and 85% of them don’t even drink alcohol! #medindia #preventivehealth’

Fatty liver disease, Post-menopausal health decline Childhood obesity

Shocking Screening Results: India’s Health Time Bomb is Ticking Louder

Category Key Insight Fatty Liver 65% of 257,199 screened had fatty liver; 85% were non-alcoholic Silent Heart Risks 46% of asymptomatic individuals had signs of early atherosclerosis Post-Menopausal Health 14% jumped to 40% increase in Diabetes; Obesity rose from 76% to 86% Children & Students 28% of college students are overweight or obese; 19% are pre-hypertensive Hypertension 26% were found to be hypertensive of over 4,50,000 individuals Nutrient Deficiencies 77% of women and 82% of men had Vitamin D deficiency Mental Health 6% of 47,424 individuals screened showed signs of depression Sleep Disorders (OSA) 24% of 53,000 screened were at high risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Pro-Health Program Outcomes 59% reduced HbA1C (diabetes marker), 51% reduced BP, 47% lost weight through behavioral nudging

Advertisements

Hidden Diseases! Visible Numbers!

Fatty Liver as India’s New Metabolic Signal!

Advertisements

Red Alert for Women: A Critical Turning Point Post-Menopause

Diabetes rates spike from 14% pre-menopause to 40% post-menopause

rates spike from to Obesity climbs sharply from 76% to 86%

climbs sharply from Fatty liver prevalence rises from 54% to 70%.

Obese Before 18: Alarming New Trend?

Blood Pressure Rising: A Quiet but Persistent Risk!

Heart Disease Hiding in Plain Sight

Mental Health on the Edge!

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): The Sleep Disorder India Can’t Ignore

Shocking Age Shift in Cancer Cases!

Low Nutrients, Fragile Foundations!

Anemia affected 45% of women and 26% of men , while

affected , while Vitamin D deficiency impacted 77% of women and 82% of men .

impacted . Vitamin B12 deficiency was also significant, with 38% of men and 27% of women showing low levels. Among those under 40, the deficiency was even more pronounced—49% of men and 35% of women were vitamin B12 deficient.

Aim Toward a Preventive, Data-Led Healthcare System

From Curative to Preventive; From Symptom-led to Data-driven!

59% of diabetics reduced HbA1C levels

of diabetics reduced HbA1C levels 51% of hypertensive participants lowered their blood pressure

of hypertensive participants lowered their blood pressure 47% of overweight participants achieved weight loss

Apollo Hospitals Group puts spotlight on Health of the Nation on World Health Day - (https://www.apollohospitals.com/health-library/health-of-the-nation-on-world-health-day)

Could millions of people be living with serious health conditions? A corporate hospital group in India published the recent reportwhich presents disturbing findings about Indian population status. Millions of people exist with untreated chronic diseases while showing no indications of their illnesses ().Apollo Hospital maintains its position as the largest healthcare platform worldwide by operating 71 hospitals with 10,000 beds across 200 diagnostic centers, 6000 pharmacies, 200 clinics, and 150 telemedicine centers. This facility holds the status of being among the top cardiac centers worldwide after performing 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries.Preventive health checks represent a significant expansion because the number increased from 1 million in 2019 up to more than 2.5 million in 2024, marking a 150% rise throughout five years. The rising trend of public awareness about preventive healthcare shows that people actively take part in early disease detection practices. Health screenings across the Apollo ecosystem in India found 26% experiencing hypertension, while diabetic symptoms were reported in 23% of cases, thus proving symptom-based healthcare needs review.The HoN 2025 analysis originates from electronic medical records (EMRs) of preventive health checks and structured clinical assessments together with AI-based risk assessments conducted at Apollo's hospitals along with clinics, labs, and wellness centers.The report poses three alarming surges among Indians!emphasizing the need for early personalized interventions and lifestyle-based care models.Fatty liver was historically focused on alcohol consumers, yet today scientists recognize it as an essential medical problem connected to obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Monitoring a total of 257,199 people revealed a massive rate ofwithpresence, while these cases primarily amounted tocases of fatty liver . Traditional testing methodologies prove insufficient to perform full evaluations since more than fifty percent of participants received routine blood tests.Not just a random alert but a dramatic escalation in health risks for women post-menopause!These significant shifts underline hormonal changes' profound impact on women’s long-term health, emphasizing the necessity for proactive, personalized health strategies for women as they approach menopause.Student obesity rates grow rapidly, which creates serious future health risks for them. Research revealed that body weight issues affected approximatelyof students attendingbefore they reached the age of 12. The percentage of overweightcontinues to increase because of adolescents' modifications to their life behaviors and eating practices, reachingduring this period. The findings show thataffectsof college students since non-communicable diseases (NCDs) develop sooner than previously observed by medical experts.The results of the weight screening showed thatof adults were, andwere. Obesity exists as the fundamental underlying factor that generates diverse Non-communicable Diseases(NCDs). Apollo advocates the implementation of health checks, including BMI measurements as well as metabolic screenings, for both schools and workplaces within their annual assessment programs.Hypertension stands as a significant factor that burdens the hearts of Indians with widespread underdetection and improper medical management. The results from screening 450,000 people in 2024 showed that hypertension affected one-quarter of people who did not manifest symptoms. The paper promotes uniform blood pressure assessment practices alongside population-wide health initiatives that incorporate blood pressure screening into routine medical checks.Among asymptomatic individuals who underwent coronary calcium scoring,had, which are early signs of atherosclerosis!The evaluated group of 754 subjects revealed thatof them showed signs of blocked coronary arteries known as. Among adultsin their arteries the proportion reached. Clinical imaging tests including calcium scoring and CT angiography play a key role in early identification of disease risks based on these statistical findings.Mental health has consistently lacked attention in Indian public health discussions until new research statistics drew essential attention. Survey results revealed thatof theandof thescored positively forfrom among the 47,424 screened individuals using the PHQ-9 scale although the highest occurrence was among people between. The reported figures demonstrate a rising occurrence combined with strong social prejudice, which impedes early diagnostic intervention. The leadership of Apollo Hospitals works to merge mental health evaluation in regular medical check-ups while also promoting digital mental healthcare services combined with local community education about mental wellness.Did you know? At least 25% of Indians face moderate risk for developing Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) because this sleep disorder strongly links to obesity and both cardiovascular issues and daytime exhaustion. The screening results from 53,000 participants showed that OSA endangeredwere in the high-risk category. The age factor dramatically increases risk factors so that OSA affects. OSA exists as a remarkably common medical condition, yet doctors commonly fail to detect it since people mistake its symptoms as regular tiredness and stress. Apollo urges healthcare providers to conduct metabolic screenings with sleep risk evaluations and drive increased OSA symptom awareness together with implementing sleep hygiene education in workplace wellness initiatives.The median age ataccording to research—a significantly lower age than worldwide averages. The report promotes early age screening thresholds together with awareness strategies focused on both urban and rural populations.The absence of attention to these gaps creates problems that affect energy levels as well as cognition and metabolic function. Widespread education stands as the fundamental requirement, according to Apollo, for enhancing national nutrition and long-term health status.Apollo Hospitals’ ProHealth program aims to advocate for a paradigm shift in India’s healthcare approach., Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said, “India must rise to the opportunity of creating healthy, happy families by placing health at the heart of every household. Preventive healthcare is no longer a future ambition—it is the cornerstone of a nation's well-being today. This report affirms our collective responsibility to act early, screen deeply, and empower every citizen with knowledge and access. It is time to integrate preventive care into every educational curriculum, corporate benefit, and family routine. Only then can we shift from treating illness to preserving health and ensure a resilient, healthier India for generations to come."The ProHealth program under the organization has become an effective model by using advanced diagnostics combined with expert doctor-created wellness paths and AI-based predictive risk scores and personalized health nudging and early intervention programs. Real-time metrics monitoring through the program delivers personalized guidance for each individual, which allows them to take proactive steps toward managing chronic health conditions.The program helps individuals at risk to access personalized treatment approaches that prevent their conditions from becoming more advanced before demanding complex medical interventions. The findings from HoN-2025 establish convincing reasons to incorporate preventive healthcare within public health policies along with health insurance and workplace wellness programs. The road to progress depends on prompt illness risk detection together with lifestyle improvements and access for all to diagnostic capabilities.Source-Medindia