Vitamin D: Who Needs It and When It Truly Helps

New evidence-based guidelines reveal when vitamin D supplementation helps prevent disease, highlighting its role in children, older adults, pregnancy, and prediabetes.
- Empirical vitamin D may lower respiratory infection risk in children
- In adults 75+, supplementation could reduce all-cause mortality
- Pregnant women may benefit from supplementation with minimal risks
Vitamin D for Prevention of Disease
Vitamin D by the NumbersLet’s begin with some of the most telling figures from the guideline:
- In children aged 1 to 18, vitamin D supplementation (average 1200 IU/day) was associated with a 4.3% reduced risk of respiratory tract infections (RTIs), though the confidence intervals suggest this benefit may not always hold.
- Adults aged 75 and older who took an average of 900 IU/day saw a 6% reduced risk of all-cause mortality, again with confidence intervals stretching to zero, indicating uncertainty.
- Among people with prediabetes, the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes was 2.4% lower with vitamin D supplementation, suggesting modest but potentially meaningful protection.
- For pregnant women, supplementation (average 2500 IU/day) hinted at a lower risk of preeclampsia (2.3% reduction), preterm birth (2.8%), and small-for-gestational-age births (4.1%), although the data remain inconclusive due to underpowered studies.
The Case for Caution: Why Routine Screening Isn’t Recommended
What Experts Say
The US Preventive Services Task Force has held firm on its stance: routine screening for vitamin D deficiency in asymptomatic adults is not currently backed by strong evidence. In 2021, they found insufficient data to justify widespread testing.
The new guideline, informed by a diverse expert panel using the GRADE methodology, echoes that conclusion. The recommendations specifically exclude people with certain medical conditions (like kidney disease or malabsorption) who already require clinical oversight for vitamin D levels.
Populations at Higher Risk
However, marked vitamin D deficiency (defined as serum 25[OH]D ≤12 ng/mL) remains a real concern, particularly in certain racial and ethnic groups:
- Non-Hispanic Black individuals: 18%
- Non-Hispanic Asian individuals: 8%
- Hispanic individuals: 6%
- Non-Hispanic White individuals: 2%
When Vitamin D Might Help: Targeted Supplementation
In Children
Children in low- and middle-income countries are still at risk of nutritional rickets, with incidence rates as high as 24 per 100,000 patient-years. Given its known role in bone development and possible benefit in reducing RTIs, empirical supplementation is advised for children aged 1 to 18 years.
In Older Adults
For people over 75, vitamin D’s potential to lower mortality rates—albeit modestly—has led the panel to
During Pregnancy
Vitamin D transfers from mother to fetus, influencing fetal growth and birth outcomes. While the data is mixed, the guideline acknowledges the potential benefits of empirical vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy as outweighing the minimal risks.
In People with Prediabetes
For individuals already at heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes, vitamin D might provide an extra line of defense. Though modest, a 2.4% reduction in diabetes progression could have significant public health implications when scaled to population levels.
Why the Evidence Is Still EvolvingThe guideline highlights key limitations in existing research:
- Short trial durations
- Lack of participant diversity
- Inconsistent dosing and co-administration with calcium
- Many studies include participants with normal vitamin D levels, limiting insights into deficiency treatment
Vitamin D is not a miracle pill—but neither is it meaningless. For some, especially those who are vulnerable due to age, pregnancy, or chronic conditions, it can be a simple, safe, and cost-effective intervention. But blanket screening or supplementation isn’t the answer.
As science evolves, personalized, evidence-based decisions guided by healthcare professionals remain the best path forward. Don’t assume more is better—assess your individual needs with your doctor.
Think you might benefit from vitamin D? Talk to your healthcare provider today and take one simple step toward a healthier tomorrow.
Reference:
- Vitamin D for Prevention of Disease - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2833140?guestAccessKey=a0b8d439-5bcd-4073-9e3c-a7aa38b008dc)
