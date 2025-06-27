Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, June 27). Vitamin B Foods: The Simple Solution to Constipation . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 27, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vitamin-b-foods-the-simple-solution-to-constipation-220254-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Vitamin B Foods: The Simple Solution to Constipation". Medindia. Jun 27, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vitamin-b-foods-the-simple-solution-to-constipation-220254-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Vitamin B Foods: The Simple Solution to Constipation". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vitamin-b-foods-the-simple-solution-to-constipation-220254-1.htm. (accessed Jun 27, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Vitamin B Foods: The Simple Solution to Constipation. Medindia, viewed Jun 27, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vitamin-b-foods-the-simple-solution-to-constipation-220254-1.htm.