Viral Video Sparks Interest in Stool Donation for Fecal Microbiota Transplants

A viral social media video claiming large payouts for stool donation has drawn attention to fecal microbiota transplantation, a therapy used for recurrent gut infections.

Duodenal Infusion of Donor Feces for Recurrent Clostridium difficile

You can earn ₹1.5 crore by selling your poop? Viral video explains how

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is fecal microbiota transplantation used for?

A: FMT is primarily used to treat recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection when standard antibiotic therapy fails.

Q: Why do doctors use stool from healthy donors?

A: Healthy donor stool contains beneficial bacteria that help restore microbial balance in patients whose gut microbiome has been disrupted.

Q: Can anyone donate stool for fecal microbiota transplantation?

A: No. Donors must pass strict medical screening that includes blood tests, stool analysis, and detailed health evaluations.

Q: Are viral claims about earning huge money from stool donation accurate?

A: Many viral claims are exaggerated. Stool donation programs may offer modest compensation but mainly exist to support medical treatment and microbiome research.

Q: Which specialist should patients consult about FMT therapy?

A: Patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection should consult a gastroenterologist experienced in microbiome-based treatments.