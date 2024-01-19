Video Gaming at High Volumes: A Risk for Hearing Loss?

Highlights: Video game players face an increased risk of irreparable hearing loss and tinnitus

Compared to girls, boys play video games more frequently, for long duration, and with louder music

Gaming-related risks emphasize awareness and educational initiatives to encourage safe listening practices among gamers

Video gamers worldwide may be risking irreversible hearing loss and/or tinnitus



Gamer’s Audio Habits May Lead to Hearing Damage

Did You Know?

There are around 3 billion gamers worldwide with gamers often playing at high-intensity sound levels for several hours. Video and computer games may expose more than 10 million Americans to "loud" or "very loud" sound levels.

Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening



Extended Gaming Sessions Pose Hearing Risk

Tips To Prevent Hearing Loss While Gaming

Reduce volume to 50%. Set a benchmark at a low level and adjust sound levels for special effects and music Take regular breaks to give your hearing a rest- at least 5 minutes for every hour Use noise-canceling headphones in noisy environments

