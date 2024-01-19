Video Gaming at High Volumes: A Risk for Hearing Loss?

- Video game players face an increased risk of irreparable hearing loss and tinnitus
- Compared to girls, boys play video games more frequently, for long duration, and with louder music
- Gaming-related risks emphasize awareness and educational initiatives to encourage safe listening practices among gamers
Video gamers worldwide may be risking irreversible hearing loss and/or tinnitus
Go to source).
Gamer’s Audio Habits May Lead to Hearing DamageA comprehensive review, encompassing 14 studies involving over 50,000 individuals, delved into the impact of prolonged exposure to high volumes during gaming. Although gamers have the option to lower the volume to mitigate risks, the duration of exposure remains a concern.
Did You Know?
There are around 3 billion gamers worldwide with gamers often playing at high-intensity sound levels for several hours. Video and computer games may expose more than 10 million Americans to "loud" or "very loud" sound levels.
Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening
Go to source).
Surprisingly, there has been minimal attention to the auditory effects of video games, including e-sports, compared to recognized sources like headphones, earbuds, and music venues.
Extended gaming sessions were found to pose a hearing risk, with reported sound levels ranging from 43.2dB (mobile devices) to 80-89dB (gaming centers). The exposure duration varied widely, ranging from daily to monthly sessions, averaging 3 hours per week.
Extended Gaming Sessions Pose Hearing RiskAmong the evaluated studies, one study discovered average headphone noise levels in shooting games ranging from 88.5 to 91.2dB, while another identified impulse sounds, such as shooting noises, reaching 119 dB.
Several studies reported on the prevalence of video gaming among young people, ranging from 20% to 68%, with South Korean studies indicating a 60% prevalence of gaming center use.
Five studies examined the relationships between tinnitus, hearing thresholds, self-reported hearing loss, and gaming. Of them, two discovered a connection between the usage of gaming centers by schoolchildren and a higher risk of both bilateral high-frequency sound hearing loss and severe tinnitus.
Another sizable observational study found a correlation between playing video games and a higher likelihood of self-reported hearing loss severity.
Three studies evaluated gender differences in gaming behaviors that indicated boys played video games more often than girls, for longer periods of time, and at higher sound intensity levels.
Read More to Know About “Bye Bye Hearing Loss: Google is Ready to Create AI-based Personalized Hearing Aids”
While acknowledging study limitations, including the age of some data dating back to the early 1990s, the authors underscore the necessity for further research to establish a stronger link between gaming and hearing loss. They advocate investigating the impact of e-sports, geographic region, sex, and age on hearing health, urging global policy initiatives and preventive measures.
Tips To Prevent Hearing Loss While Gaming
- Reduce volume to 50%. Set a benchmark at a low level and adjust sound levels for special effects and music
- Take regular breaks to give your hearing a rest- at least 5 minutes for every hour
- Use noise-canceling headphones in noisy environments
References:
- Video gamers worldwide may be risking irreversible hearing loss and/or tinnitus - (https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/video-gamers-worldwide-may-be-risking-irreversible-hearing-loss-and-or-tinnitus/)
- Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening - (https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/deafness-and-hearing-loss-safe-listening)
Source-Medindia