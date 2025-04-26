Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, April 26). Viagra: Giving Romance and Roses a Little Extra Lift! . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/viagra-giving-romance-and-roses-a-little-extra-lift-219682-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Viagra: Giving Romance and Roses a Little Extra Lift!". Medindia. Apr 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/viagra-giving-romance-and-roses-a-little-extra-lift-219682-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Viagra: Giving Romance and Roses a Little Extra Lift!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/viagra-giving-romance-and-roses-a-little-extra-lift-219682-1.htm. (accessed Apr 26, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Viagra: Giving Romance and Roses a Little Extra Lift!. Medindia, viewed Apr 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/viagra-giving-romance-and-roses-a-little-extra-lift-219682-1.htm.