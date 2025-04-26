About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Viagra: Giving Romance and Roses a Little Extra Lift!

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 26 2025 3:55 PM

Viagra isn't just for men; it's now helping flowers stay fresh longer, too!

Highlights:
  • Through nitric oxide, Viagra helps plant stems retain more water
  • Flowers can last longer than usual with just 1 mg of Viagra
  • A breakthrough in plant preservation, though its purpose was to fulfil humans
How a Bedroom Drug Made Flowers to bloom?
Viagra, which rose to fame by boosting romance, is now used to keep flowers alive. This strange connection between Viagra and flowers was discovered by a study done in Israel and Australia (1 Trusted Source
Viagra makes Flowers Stand up Straight

Go to source).
Viagra for Vases?

The magic ingredient? Nitric oxide! Consumption of nitric oxide results in blood vessel relaxation through elevated cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) levels, which in turn causes smooth muscle relaxation and improved blood circulation to the penis when a person experiences sexual stimulation.

Similarly, relaxed cells are necessary for fluid movement in flowers; Viagra helps to achieve this relaxation while maintaining stem stability. Hence, flowers retain their freshness and continue blossoming!


Steps to Boost the Bloom

Don’t leave your love life or your lilies to droop! This tip will keep both things upright!

How to try it:
  • Crush just 1mg of Viagra (that’s around 1/5 of a standard pill).
  • Dissolve it in a vase of lukewarm water.
  • Trim flower stems and place them inside the vase.
  • Now see the results!
The research shows that applying Viagra to cut flowers increases their lifespan by seven days. The normal lifespan of your bouquet usually reaches five to seven days, but with Viagra, it might extend ten to fourteen days longer, depending on flower types and environmental conditions.


Beyond the Bouquet: What This Means for the Plant World

Viagra may have been made for humans, but its potential is blooming far beyond!


More than a quirky experiment, this finding represents a potential solution for plant preservation. Here’s why:
  • This can be used as a tool by the agricultural sector to safeguard crops during transportation.
  • Nitric oxide administration techniques for therapeutic purposes have the potential to prolong the lifespan of rare plant species and endangered flowers.
  • Longer blooming times would benefit the floral industry by reducing waste and increasing customer satisfaction.
Next time, instead of putting your flowers in the fridge, go straight to the pharmacy when they begin to wilt. What started as a fix for low libido is now a fix for droopy tulips. Who knew?

Reference:
  1. Viagra makes Flowers Stand up Straight - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1126921/)


