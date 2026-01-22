Venkaaram for Weight Loss? Viral Borax Diet Claim Turns Fatal for Tamil Nadu Teen

A viral YouTube claim promoting borax (venkaaram) for weight loss has led to a fatal poisoning in a 19-year-old Tamil Nadu student.
- Viral borax weight-loss claim resulted in fatal poisoning
- Borax ingestion can cause kidney failure, seizures, and death
- Experts warn against following social media health trends
Her condition was getting worse and worse, regardless of the medical treatment she was getting in the first place. The case has brought up once again some serious questions of the gap between viral health claims and scientific evidence, particularly where toxic substances are being marketed as quick-fix solutions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
College Girl Dies After Taking Borax For Weight Loss: Doctors Warn Against Fatal Trend
Go to source).
Borax is an industrial chemical—not a medicine—and even small oral doses can be fatal.
Health Hazards of Sodium Tetraborate (Borax)Sodium tetraborate (borax), a boron-containing compound, poses potential health risks depending on the route, dose, and duration of exposure.
Borax Toxicity Explained
|Oral exposure
|
Borax is readily absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract
Acute ingestion can cause:
|
Dermal exposure
|
Intact skin limits absorption, but damaged, inflamed, or burnt skin allows significant penetration
Repeated or high-concentration skin exposure can cause systemic toxicity and fatal poisonings (especially in infants treated for diaper rash or dermatitis)
|Inhalation exposure
|
Inhalation of borax dust may cause:
Sodium tetraborate is classified in several regulatory frameworks as toxic to reproduction based on animal studies. Prenatal exposure to boron compounds has been associated with
- Reduced foetal body weight
- Skeletal abnormalities
- Developmental toxicity at sufficiently high doses
The overall weight of evidence indicates that sodium tetraborate is not genotoxic and not carcinogenic. Long-term animal studies have shown no increase in cancer incidence, although testicular effects have been observed at high doses.
Infants, pregnant women and those with compromised skin or kidney functions are especially susceptible to the effects of borax toxicity because of increased absorption and decreased disposal ability. Due to its reproductive toxicity in animal studies, sodium tetraborate use is restricted or regulated in several consumer and occupational applications, especially where chronic exposure may occur.
Medical experts warn that no medically approved weight-loss therapy involves consuming industrial chemicals. Any product that promises quick fat loss without the need to change the diet or lifestyle is a warning. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Toxicity of boric acid, borax and other boron containing compounds: A review
Go to source)
What to Do in Case of Suspected PoisoningIf you suspect someone has ingested a toxic substance like borax, act immediately:
Do's
- Seek emergency medical care at once.
- Keep the person conscious and hydrated only if they are fully alert and not vomiting.
- Carry the substance container or details (name, amount, time of ingestion) to the hospital.
- Call a poison control centre or emergency services for immediate guidance while en route.
- Do not wait for symptoms to worsen.
- Do not induce vomiting unless explicitly instructed by a medical professional.
- Do not give home remedies such as milk, lemon water, or herbal drinks-they can worsen injury. (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
An approach to the management of acute poisoning in emergency settings
Go to source)
How to Spot Dangerous Health Content OnlineAll the things on social media that are trending are not safe or true. The following is a checklist on how you can be secure in protecting yourself and your loved ones against misinformation that is harmful to your health online. Read these and then trust the health information.
1. It Promises Quick or "Miracle" Results
If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Real medical treatments take time and evidence.
2. It Uses Household or Industrial Products as "Medicine"
If it's not sold as a medicine or supplement, it should never be eaten or drunk.
3. No Doctor, No Hospital, No Proof
Medical advice should come from trained professionals and not anonymous influencers.
4. It's Shared Only on Social Media, Not Trusted Health Sites
That's a warning sign. Real breakthroughs are reported by doctors and scientists first.
5. It Uses Fear or Conspiracy Language
Fear-based storytelling is a common tactic in fake health claims.
6. It Encourages Self-Experimentation
Your body is not a testing ground. Self-experimentation can be life-threatening.
7. Comments Are Turned Off or Only Show Praise
Honest health discussions allow questions and medical debate.
8. It Targets Vulnerable Emotions
Exploiting emotional vulnerability is a hallmark of health misinformation.
Fake Health Trends: What Responsible Users Should Do
- Check multiple trusted medical sources
- Ask a qualified doctor before trying anything new
- Report dangerous health content on social platforms
- Share awareness-not unverified advice
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is borax (venkaaram) safe for weight loss?
A: No. Borax is toxic and never approved for human consumption.
Q: What happens if borax is ingested?
A: It can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, kidney failure, seizures, and death.
Q: Why do such weight-loss myths go viral?
A: They promise quick results without effort and lack scientific oversight.
Q: How can I verify health advice online?
A: Check trusted medical sources and consult qualified doctors before trying anything new.
