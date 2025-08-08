Veggie Boom Among Austrian Teens: Health, Ethics and Active Lives

Plant-based diets among Austrian teens are linked to healthier habits and more physical activity, with schools playing a key role in supporting these choices.
Difference in Motives and Basic Health Behavior of 8799 Children and Adolescents Aged 10-19 Years Following a Vegan, Vegetarian, or Omnivorous Diet
Go to source). Globally, the majority of people continue to follow an omnivorous diet, yet there is a visible reduction in meat consumption across Europe. About 51% of Europeans, 59% of Germans, and 51% of Austrians have reduced their meat intake, with the number of vegetarians and vegans in Germany doubling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changing Youth Preferences for Ethical and Environmental ReasonsThis shift toward plant-based eating among younger people is likely driven by a mix of health concerns, ethical values, animal welfare, and environmental awareness. As health behaviors formed during adolescence tend to persist into adulthood, schools are seen as a key environment for influencing these behaviors positively.
Reflecting these changes, recent Austrian school policy reforms now require the inclusion of vegan meal options, signaling institutional support for plant-based eating in educational settings.
National Survey on Student Diet and Health BehaviorTo explore these trends, researchers conducted a cross-sectional study using a nationwide standardized survey among secondary school students in Austria. The study followed a multi-level cluster sampling strategy, and students completed the survey via digital devices under adult supervision.
The survey collected detailed information on personal characteristics, physical activity, diet, nutrition, and health. It also examined lifestyle behaviors, dietary motives, and intake of specific food and drink items. Quality control questions were embedded to identify conflicting or invalid responses.
Diet Classification and Statistical Analysis of ResultsBased on self-reported responses, students were grouped as vegan, vegetarian, or omnivore. Statistical tests, including chi-squared and ANOVA, were used to analyze the data. Researchers noted limitations such as unbalanced sample sizes between groups and the inability to determine causality due to the study’s cross-sectional nature.
In total, 8,799 students participated, with an average age of 15.1 years and a majority being female (63%) and rural residents (68%). Most students (92%) followed an omnivorous diet, while only 7.2% followed plant-predominant diets - 1.6% vegan and 5.6% vegetarian.
Gender Influences and Cultural Associations with Meat ConsumptionMore male students adhered to omnivorous diets, whereas female students were more likely to follow vegan or vegetarian diets. The researchers suggest this may be linked to parental dietary habits and societal norms associating meat consumption with masculinity.
Austria’s commitment to animal welfare is reflected in its updated national school meal guidelines, which now mandate the availability of daily vegan options, including bread and pastries, by 2024.
Dietary Motivation by Age and Education LevelVegan and omnivorous diets were more common among middle-school students, while vegetarian diets were more prevalent in high school. A higher proportion of vegetarian students were underweight compared to omnivores. Among vegetarians, the most common reason for their diet was animal welfare, followed by health.
Health was also the top motivator among both vegan and omnivorous students. Additionally, vegans were influenced by sports performance, while omnivores most often cited taste as their primary reason.
Across all diet groups, participation in sports and physical activity was widely viewed as “cool.” In contrast, smoking (1.4%) and alcohol consumption (6.1%) were rarely considered cool.
Perceptions of Lifestyle and Peer InfluenceMore male students associated meat consumption with being cool, while female students tended to view vegetarian diets more favorably. Most students (82%) reported regular participation in leisure-time sports activities.
Leisure-time physical activity was highest among vegan students (86%), although there were no significant differences in participation in organized sports across diet groups. However, none of the groups, on average, met the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity for adolescents.
Eating and Drinking Habits across Diet GroupsDaily fruit consumption was highest among vegans, while vegetable intake was higher among both vegetarians and vegans compared to omnivores. Fluid intake was consistent across all dietary groups.
Water was the most commonly consumed beverage overall. Among vegetarians, 84% named water as their most consumed drink, compared to 75% of vegans and 72% of omnivores. Omnivores tended to consume more syrup and juice, while tea was most common among vegans.
Alcohol Use and Age-Related TrendsAlcohol consumption was reported by 47% of students, with the highest rate among vegetarians (55%), followed by omnivores (46.5%) and vegans (38%). The researchers noted that vegetarians were older on average (15.9 years), making it more likely they had reached Austria’s legal drinking age of 16 for beer and wine.
Smoking rates were relatively low, and fruit and vegetable intake trends further highlighted dietary differences among groups.
Schools as Catalysts for Long-Term Public HealthThe findings underscore the significant — yet underutilized — potential of schools to shape public health outcomes. With Austria’s national curriculum emphasizing health promotion, schools are in a strong position to encourage lifelong healthy habits.
While omnivorous diets remained the most common, vegan students were found to be the most physically active. Health was the leading motivator across all groups, and lifestyle elements such as sports engagement also strongly influenced dietary choices.
Implications for School Health Programs and PolicyThese results point to the association between plant-predominant diets and more active, health-conscious lifestyles. This connection could play a crucial role in efforts to combat the global rise in obesity and chronic disease.
The authors suggest implementing the “Healthy Eating and Active Living” (HEAL) strategy in school programs, emphasizing that increasing the quality and availability of plant-based meals can positively impact both diet and physical activity. While specific to Austria, these insights may be applicable to culturally similar nations.
To sum up, Austrian secondary school students on plant‑predominant diets exhibit stronger health motivations, higher fruit and vegetable intake, and more active leisure‑time lifestyles. These patterns, coupled with progressive school meal reforms, shows the potential for education settings to shape long‑term well‑being and foster healthier dietary trends.
