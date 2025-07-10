About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results?
Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 10 2025 2:52 PM

Vegan diets may support longer-lasting weight loss by lowering dietary acid load.

Highlights:
  • Vegan diet showed a greater reduction in dietary acid load
  • Lower acid load was linked to more effective weight loss
  • The effect was independent of calorie intake
In a recent study involving 62 overweight adults, those who followed a low-fat vegan diet showed a significant reduction in dietary acid load, compared to those on a Mediterranean diet. Two important scores Potential Renal Acid Load (PRAL) and Net Endogenous Acid Production (NEAP) dropped sharply in the vegan group. These drops were strongly linked with weight loss, regardless of calorie intake. PRAL fell by 25.8 points, and NEAP by 27.1 points, indicating very strong statistical significance (1 Trusted Source
Dietary acid load on the Mediterranean and a vegan diet: a secondary analysis of a randomized, cross-over trial

Go to source).

What Is Dietary Acid Load?

Dietary acid load refers to the balance between acid-forming and alkaline-forming foods in our daily meals.
  • Animal proteins, like meat, fish, eggs, and cheese, tend to increase acid in the body.
  • Fruits, vegetables, and plant-based foods have an alkalizing effect, reducing acidity.
Too much acid from food can contribute to chronic low-grade inflammation, metabolic issues, and weight gain. Over time, this imbalance may make it harder to lose weight, even with dieting.


The Study:

This was a randomized cross-over trial conducted in Washington, DC, where each participant followed both the Mediterranean and vegan diets at different stages of the study.
  • Each diet was followed for 16 weeks, separated by a 4-week washout period.
  • Researchers closely monitored body weight and diet composition through food diaries.
  • They focused on how the acidity of each diet affected weight, rather than just calorie counts.
The Mediterranean diet included healthy fats like olive oil, fish, lean meats, and plenty of vegetables. The vegan diet excluded all animal products and focused on grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, with minimal fat.


Why the Vegan Diet Stood Out

Participants lost more weight on the vegan diet, and researchers believe the lower acid load may be one reason why. Even though both diets are rich in plant foods, only the vegan diet resulted in a consistent drop in dietary acid load.

In simpler terms, the vegan meals created a more alkaline internal environment, which might help the body function more efficiently, reduce inflammation, and support metabolism.


How Does It Work?

When the body is exposed to a high acid load:
  • It may respond by increasing certain hormones like glucocorticoids, which can promote fat storage.
  • Over time, this can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance.
In contrast, alkaline foods (mostly fruits and vegetables) help the body maintain a healthy acid-base balance, possibly easing the path to natural weight loss.

Interestingly, the weight loss linked with the vegan diet happened even without strict calorie control, suggesting that the quality and balance of food may matter as much as quantity.

Real-World Implications

What makes this study even more relevant is that participants were living regular lives cooking at home or eating out and not confined to a lab or diet center. This means the results are applicable in everyday settings.

While the Mediterranean diet remains a well-established option for heart health and longevity, this study suggests that the low-fat vegan diet may offer a unique edge for people aiming to lose weight in a healthier, more lasting way.

Limitations In The Study

Like all nutrition studies, this one isn't perfect. The findings were based on self-reported food records, and the participants were all volunteers who may not reflect the entire population. Still, the high completion rate and controlled design add to its credibility.

This study adds a new layer to our understanding of weight management. It's not just about cutting calories but also about choosing foods that support your body’s internal balance. A low-fat vegan diet doesn’t just cut out meat and dairy; it may actually help your body stay in a healthier, more alkaline state that naturally encourages weight loss.

Want to make your weight loss journey more sustainable? Try going plant-based for a few weeks and see how your body responds. Sometimes, lasting change begins with a simple shift on your plate.

Reference:
  1. Dietary acid load on the Mediterranean and a vegan diet: a secondary analysis of a randomized, cross-over trial - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1634215/full)

Source-Medindia


