Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, July 10). Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 10, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-vs-mediterranean-which-offers-lasting-results-220356-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results?". Medindia. Jul 10, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-vs-mediterranean-which-offers-lasting-results-220356-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-vs-mediterranean-which-offers-lasting-results-220356-1.htm. (accessed Jul 10, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Vegan Vs Mediterranean: Which Offers Lasting Results?. Medindia, viewed Jul 10, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/vegan-vs-mediterranean-which-offers-lasting-results-220356-1.htm.