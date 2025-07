Vegan diets may support longer-lasting weight loss by lowering dietary acid load.

Did You Know?

What Is Dietary Acid Load?

Animal proteins , like meat, fish, eggs, and cheese, tend to increase acid in the body.

, like meat, fish, eggs, and cheese, tend to increase acid in the body. Fruits, vegetables, and plant-based foods have an alkalizing effect, reducing acidity.

The Study:

Each diet was followed for 16 weeks , separated by a 4-week washout period .

, separated by a . Researchers closely monitored body weight and diet composition through food diaries.

They focused on how the acidity of each diet affected weight, rather than just calorie counts.

Why the Vegan Diet Stood Out

How Does It Work?

It may respond by increasing certain hormones like glucocorticoids , which can promote fat storage .

, which can . Over time, this can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance.

acid-base balance

Real-World Implications

Limitations In The Study

In a recent study involving 62 overweight adults, those who followed ashowed a, compared to those on a Mediterranean diet. Two important scoresdropped sharply in the vegan group. These drops were, regardless of calorie intake. PRAL fell by 25.8 points, and NEAP by 27.1 points, indicating very strong statistical significance ().Dietary acid load refers to the balance between acid-forming and alkaline-forming foods in our daily meals.Too much acid from food can contribute to, and. Over time, this imbalance may make it harder to lose weight, even with dieting.This was aconducted in Washington, DC, where each participant followed both the Mediterranean and vegan diets at different stages of the study.The Mediterranean diet included healthy fats like olive oil, fish, lean meats, and plenty of vegetables. The vegan diet excluded all animal products and focused on, with minimal fat.Participants lost more weight on the vegan diet, and researchers believe themay be one reason why. Even though both diets are rich in plant foods, only the vegan diet resulted in aIn simpler terms, the vegan meals created a, which might help the body function more efficiently, reduce inflammation, and support metabolism.When the body is exposed to a high acid load:In contrast, alkaline foods (mostly fruits and vegetables) help the body maintain a, possibly easing the path toInterestingly, the weight loss linked with the vegan diet happened, suggesting that themay matter as much as quantity.What makes this study even more relevant is that participants were living regular lives cooking at home or eating out and not confined to a lab or diet center. This means the results areWhile the Mediterranean diet remains a well-established option for heart health and longevity, this study suggests that thefor people aiming to lose weight in aLike all nutrition studies, this one isn't perfect. The findings were based on, and the participants were all volunteers who may not reflect the entire population. Still, the high completion rate and controlled design add to its credibility.This study adds a new layer to our understanding of weight management. It's not just about cutting calories but also about. Adoesn’t just cut out meat and dairy; it may actually help your body stay in a healthier, more alkaline state that naturally encourages weight loss.Source-Medindia