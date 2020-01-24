medindia
Valentine''s Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Snoring is noisy breathing that occurs when you sleep
  • Loud and regular snore can disrupt the quality of your own sleep as well as your bed partner's sleep
  • Dont let snoring ruin your relationship or a good nights sleep
  • Losing weight, following a healthy lifestyle and consulting a medical provider (if needed) can help you stop snoring naturally

Snoring on a daily basis can wreak havoc on your good night's sleep, thereby leading to daytime fatigue, irritability, and increased health problems. Therefore, make sure to surprise your bed partner this Valentine's day by putting an end to your snoring habit.
Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

Roses, candy and a candlelit dinner are nice, romantic gestures that many of us fall back on for Valentine's Day. In addition to these gifts, consider a lifestyle change that will benefit both you and your partner: gain control of your snoring.

Show Full Article


"While snoring is disruptive to bed partners and can cause frustration in a relationship, it can also be an indicator of a serious health problem," said Dr. Kelly A. Carden, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

What is Snoring?

"Snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep. When sleep apnea is untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and other health problems."

Snore No More: Tips to Stop Snoring Naturally

The AASM recommends the following tips for occasional snorers:
  • Weight Loss: Weight gain can make snoring worse and may even lead to obstructive sleep apnea. Shedding pounds can help reduce or eliminate snoring for some people, and weight loss should be a top priority if you are overweight or obese.
  • Positional Therapy: For some, snoring mostly occurs while sleeping on the back. To reduce snoring, try changing positions by sleeping on your side.
  • Avoid Alcohol, Muscle Relaxants and Certain Medications: These substances can relax your throat or tongue muscles, causing you to snore.
  • Medical Diagnosis: If snoring is loud and frequent, talk to a medical provider about your risk for obstructive sleep apnea or seek help from the sleep team at an AASM-accredited sleep center.


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

Snoring Symptom Evaluation

People, who normally do not snore, tend to do so after a bout of drinking, viral infections or after taking certain medications.

Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Snoring is the audible sound generated by air vibrations in the narrow air passage of the nose, mouth, or throat. Here are top tips to stop snoring.

Quiz on Snoring

People used to think snoring in children wasn't a problem, it was just cute. But it's not cute. It can be indicative of a serious ...

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disturbances In WomenTonsillectomyInsomniaAgeing and SleepSnoring Symptom EvaluationSimple, Top Ways to Stop SnoringNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Treatment can Hide Boron Inside Cancer Cells during Radiotherapy

Chest Pain

Space Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive