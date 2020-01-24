Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

Highlights:

Snoring is noisy breathing that occurs when you sleep

Loud and regular snore can disrupt the quality of your own sleep as well as your bed partner's sleep

Dont let snoring ruin your relationship or a good nights sleep

Losing weight, following a healthy lifestyle and consulting a medical provider (if needed) can help you stop snoring naturally

Snoring on a daily basis can wreak havoc on your good night's sleep, thereby leading to daytime fatigue, irritability, and increased health problems. Therefore, make sure to surprise your bed partner this Valentine's day by putting an end to your snoring habit.

Roses, candy and a candlelit dinner are nice, romantic gestures that many of us fall back on for Valentine's Day. In addition to these gifts, consider a lifestyle change that will benefit both you and your partner: gain control of your snoring.



‘Valentine's day gift ideas: Snoring can affect a good night's sleep and ruin your relationship. So, make to stop snoring this Valentine's day to surprise your bed partner. Hurry up, stop the snore, and save the romance.’

"While snoring is disruptive to bed partners and can cause frustration in a relationship, it can also be an indicator of a serious health problem," said Dr. Kelly A. Carden, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.



What is Snoring?



"Snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that involves the repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep. When sleep apnea is untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and other health problems."



Snore No More: Tips to Stop Snoring Naturally



The AASM recommends the following tips for occasional snorers:

Weight Loss: Weight gain can make snoring worse and may even lead to obstructive sleep apnea. Shedding pounds can help reduce or eliminate snoring for some people, and weight loss should be a top priority if you are overweight or obese.

Weight gain can make snoring worse and may even lead to obstructive sleep apnea. Shedding pounds can help reduce or eliminate snoring for some people, and weight loss should be a top priority if you are overweight or obese. Positional Therapy: For some, snoring mostly occurs while sleeping on the back. To reduce snoring, try changing positions by sleeping on your side.

For some, snoring mostly occurs while sleeping on the back. To reduce snoring, try changing positions by sleeping on your side. Avoid Alcohol, Muscle Relaxants and Certain Medications: These substances can relax your throat or tongue muscles, causing you to snore.

These substances can relax your throat or tongue muscles, causing you to snore. Medical Diagnosis: If snoring is loud and frequent, talk to a medical provider about your risk for obstructive sleep apnea or seek help from the sleep team at an AASM-accredited sleep center.



