Vaccine Victory Shot: SK Bioscience Defeats Pfizer in Patent Clash

SK Bioscience has secured a definitive legal victory over Pfizer, clearing the path forcomponents. South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld a previous ruling that SK Bioscience’s 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) did not infringe upon Pfizer’s patent rights, specifically for products exported for research purposes ().The legal battle began in 2020 when Pfizer filed a lawsuit alleging that SK’s export of PCV13-related components to Russia violated the patent of its own vaccine, Prevnar 13. The court, however, concluded that the individual components of SK’s PCV13 vaccine fell outside the boundaries of Pfizer’s patent, affirming the legality of both the production and research-related export of the vaccine.Although SK Bioscience developed Korea’s first domestically produced PCV13 vaccine, branded as SKYPneumo, in 2016, it faced hurdles in bringing the product to market within the country. Due to a separate patent restriction, the company is barred from commercializing SKYPneumo domestically until 2027, when the contested patents expire. Despite this, the court’s ruling has unlocked international routes that had previously been blocked.With the legal challenge resolved, SK Bioscience is moving forward with the supply of individual conjugate stock solutions to global markets where vaccine demand is high. The company is prioritizing regions such as Southeast Asia and Latin America and is actively engaging in technology transfer partnerships with local stakeholders to facilitate wider distribution.This verdict not only enhances SK Bioscience’s current reach but also positions the company for further growth in the vaccine sector. The firm emphasized its plans to scale up exports and prepare for full commercial entry into previously restricted markets once patent expirations take effect.In tandem with this progress, SK Bioscience is advancing a next-generation 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, developed in collaboration with global pharmaceutical company Sanofi. This vaccine entered Phase 3 clinical trials at the end of 2024 and aims to offer broader protection compared to existing products.According to SK Bioscience’s president, Ahn Jae-yong, the court’s ruling marks a pivotal moment for Korean biotechnology on the global stage. He emphasized that the decision not only validates the innovation behind their vaccine but also opens the door to new global opportunities. The company sees this as a turning point that will help improve access to high-quality vaccines, stabilize the global supply chain, and support long-term growth in the biotech sector.By capitalizing on this ruling, SK Bioscience is set to transition from legal stalemate to market momentum, bringing its products to more countries while preparing for domestic reentry post-2027.In conclusion, SK Bioscience’s legal victory marks a turning point in its journey toward becoming a global vaccine supplier. With the court ruling confirming that its pneumococcal vaccine does not violate Pfizer’s patent, the company can now expand exports and form international partnerships. While domestic sales remain restricted until 2027, the company is already preparing for the future with broader vaccine development and clinical trials.Source-Medindia