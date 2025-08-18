Vaccination Against COVID-19 Could Prevent Asthma and Sinusitis

Vaccination against the COVID-19 virus reduces the risk of developing asthma, hay fever, and chronic sinusitis compared to those infected with the virus.

Type-2 inflammation triggered by COVID-19 appears limited to the airways, not other organs

Large-Scale Comparison Across Infection and Vaccination Groups

66% more likely to develop asthma

74% more likely to develop chronic sinusitis

27% more likely to develop hay fever

Protective Role of Vaccination on Respiratory Health

Uncertainty in COVID-19 Case Detection

