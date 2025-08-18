Vaccination Against COVID-19 Could Prevent Asthma and Sinusitis

Vaccination against the COVID-19 virus reduces the risk of developing asthma, hay fever, and chronic sinusitis compared to those infected with the virus.
COVID-19 infection raises respiratory type-2 inflammatory disease risk, whereas vaccination is protective
Go to source). Using the U.S.-based TriNetX electronic health database, an international team examined the link between COVID-19 and type-2 inflammatory diseases—chronic conditions marked by heightened immune responses to allergens or infections.
Large-Scale Comparison Across Infection and Vaccination GroupsThe investigation involved 973,794 individuals who had contracted COVID-19, 691,270 vaccinated individuals, and a control group of 4,388,409 individuals without recorded infection or vaccination.
Findings published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology show that people who had COVID-19 were:
"Our data indicate that COVID-19 may lead to type-2 inflammation specifically in the airways, rather than affecting other organs," stated Philip Curman, a physician and researcher from the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet, who led the work.
Protective Role of Vaccination on Respiratory HealthConversely, vaccination demonstrated a protective influence. The probability of developing asthma was 32 percent lower in vaccinated individuals than in unvaccinated individuals who had no known prior infection. There were also slight reductions in the risk of developing sinusitis and hay fever among the vaccinated group.
The contrast became more distinct when comparing those previously infected with COVID-19 to vaccinated individuals. Those who had been infected exhibited more than double the likelihood of developing asthma or chronic sinusitis and had a 40 percent higher risk of developing hay fever than vaccinated counterparts.
"It is notable that vaccination not only defends against the virus but also seems to offer solid protection against specific respiratory complications," said Philip Curman.
Uncertainty in COVID-19 Case DetectionThis investigation was retrospective, relying on pre-collected data, which limits the ability to confirm direct cause-effect relationships. Additionally, some COVID-19 cases may have been missed, particularly those identified through self-testing.
The project was a joint effort involving institutions such as the University of Lübeck and the Lübeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology in Germany, the Technical University of Madrid in Spain, and Bar-Ilan University in Israel. The primary funding sources included the German Research Foundation, Region Stockholm, and Karolinska Institutet. Travel grants were provided by TriNetX to two researchers, and one of the contributors is employed by the database provider.
To sum up, individuals who have had COVID-19 face a considerably higher risk of developing certain airway inflammatory diseases, while vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus lowers this risk. These findings show the broader protective benefits of vaccination beyond just preventing infection, highlighting its role in reducing potential long-term respiratory complications.
