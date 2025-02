Union Budget 2025: Transformative Healthcare Reforms for a Healthier India

Union Budget 2025 prioritizes healthcare with increased funding, expanded medical education, and a strong focus on public health, digital healthcare, and preventive care.

Highlights: Budget Boost: ₹90,658.63 crore allocated to healthcare, with increased funding for research and infrastructure

₹90,658.63 crore allocated to healthcare, with increased funding for research and infrastructure Expanded Coverage: Ayushman Bharat to cover more beneficiaries; gig workers to get health insurance

Ayushman Bharat to cover more beneficiaries; gig workers to get health insurance Cancer & Rare Diseases: 36 life-saving drugs exempted from customs duty; 200 new cancer daycare centers planned

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Union Budget Documents 2025-2026



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

36 life-saving drugs for cancer and rare diseases are now fully exempt from customs duty! #healthcare #medindia’

36 life-saving drugs for cancer and rare diseases are now fully exempt from customs duty! #healthcare #medindia’

Advertisement

Increased Healthcare Budget Allocation

Rs 87,656.90 crore is designated for the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

is designated for the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Rs 3,001.73 crore is allocated to the Department of Health Research.

Advertisement

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Advertisement

Medical Education and Medical Research

Expansion of Public Health Infrastructure

Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres, enhancing digital healthcare services.

will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres, enhancing digital healthcare services. The National Health Mission remains a priority, accounting for a significant portion of the health budget allocation.

Increased investment in telemedicine and digital health infrastructure, wich includes the expansion of digital health records, telemedicine services, and AI-driven diagnostics. It is expected to improve accessibility to healthcare services in remote areas.

includes the expansion of and It is expected to improve accessibility to healthcare services in remote areas. Several new AIIMS institutions are planned across different states, along with the upgradation of district hospitals into specialized centers. More funds have been allocated for building critical care hospitals and upgrading rural health centers.

Cancer Care and Vaccine Development

Visa to be Eased to Promote Medical Tourism

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Medical Tourism In The Country



Go to source Trusted Source

Health Insurance Reforms for Gig Workers

Mental Health and Wellness Initiatives

Focus on Nutrition and Preventive Healthcare

Union Budget Documents 2025-2026 - (https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/) Medical Tourism In The Country - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2036816)