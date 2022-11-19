About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Undetected Heart Diseases can Cause You to go Blind
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 19, 2022 at 1:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Eye disease, in particular age-related macular disease (AMD) can cause blindness and can be correlated to underlying heart disease
  • Changes in your eyes that can give out clues to underlying heart disease
  • Precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid underlying heart diseases to go undetected

Are the eyes a window to the heart?

With new insights and older observation, the suggested answer is yes.

Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient's eyes.
A specific form of age related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye disease that can blur your vision leading to blindness is now correlated with underlying heart diseases or damages caused by previous history of heart attacks, heart failure, heart damage or carotid artery diseases, as per a study conducted in New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (1 Trusted Source
Subretinal drusenoid deposits are strongly associated with coexistent high-risk vascular diseases

Go to source).

"For the first time, we have been able to connect these specific high-risk cardiovascular diseases to a specific form of AMD, the one with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDDs)," explains lead author R. Theodore Smith, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "This study is the first strong link between the leading cause of blindness, AMD, and heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, we also have strong evidence for what actually happens: the blood supply to the eye is directly diminished by these diseases, either by heart damage that diminishes blood supply throughout the body, or from a blocked carotid artery that directly impedes blood flow to the eye. A poor blood supply can cause damage to any part of the body, and with these specific diseases, the destroyed retina and leftover SDDs are that damage. Retinal damage means vision loss, and can lead to blindness".

Can you go Blind Because of Heart Diseases?

Yes, as per recent research data you are nine times more likely to go blind if you have underlying heart disease that goes undetected and untreated.
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
In this study, researchers analyzed the eyes of 200 AMD patients and asked them to answer a questionnaire about their history of heart disease. Of the 200 patients, 97 had deposits in the sub-retinal region of the eyes (subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDDs)) and 103 had drusen in the retinal region. Forty-seven of the 200 had severe heart disease (19 had heart damage from heart failure or heart attack, 17 serious valve disease, and 11 stroke stemming from the carotid artery). Forty of the 47 (86 percent) had SDDs. The researchers concluded that AMD patients with these severe cardiovascular diseases and stroke were nine times more likely to have SDDs than those without them (1 Trusted Source
Subretinal drusenoid deposits are strongly associated with coexistent high-risk vascular diseases

Go to source).

This study demonstrates the fact that ophthalmologists may be the first physicians to detect systemic disease, especially in asymptomatic patients.

How can Heart Disease Cause Blindness?

Sudden changes to your vision could be due to a blockage in the blood vessels of the eye, which can foreshadow a more serious stroke in the brain. And with increasing evidence it is suggested that early damage to tiny blood vessels in the eyes may predict cardiovascular disease (2 Trusted Source
The eye and the heart

Go to source).

How to Identify Underlying Heart Disease Through Your Eyes?

The most primary change that once can consider is any kind of vision change such as blurring, unable to see, dark areas, or shadows in the vision.

Other unusual eye changes that can give you clues to possible heart problems includes small, yellowish bumps around the eyes, or pupils that widen and constrict with the heartbeat (3 Trusted Source
Window to the circulatory system: Ocular manifestations of cardiovascular diseases

Go to source).

What Precautions can one Follow to Detect Heart Conditions at Early Stage?

Routine eye Check-up Routine Heart Check-up
  • Regular examinations and screenings related to heart health should begin at 20 years old, with most tests being performed every 2 to 4 years.
  • Guidelines also recommends the assessment of risk factors, including lipid levels, every 4 to 6 years in adults 20 to 79 years.

This study has opened the door for a multidisciplinary collaboration between the Ophthalmology, Cardiology and Neurology and with further and stronger research data, proper precautionary guidelines can be laid that can help medical fraternity and the patients in early diagnosis of heart diseases.

References :
  1. Subretinal drusenoid deposits are strongly associated with coexistent high-risk vascular diseases - (https://bmjophth.bmj.com/content/7/1/e001154)
  2. The eye and the heart - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23401492/)
  3. Window to the circulatory system: Ocular manifestations of cardiovascular diseases - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32340480/)
  4. Routine eye examinations for persons 20-64 years of age: an evidence-based analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23074485/)


Relation between Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Heart Disease and Stroke
Is macular degeneration related to heart disease? deposits made of fatty lipids and other materials in the retina could be a red flag sign of heart disease and stroke.

AI-guided Detection of Heart Disease in Routine Practice
Artificial intelligence (AI) screening helps detect low ejection fraction. Systolic low ejection fraction is defined as the heart's inability to contract strongly.
