Ultra-Processed Vs Minimally Processed: Which One Shrinks Your Waist?

when compared to, even though the. This outcome indicates that reducing food processing could be key to achieving and maintaining a healthier body weight over time, according to a new clinical trial published in Nature Medicine, conducted by researchers from University College London and University College London Hospitals ().This groundbreaking trial was the first to examine the effects of ultra-processed and minimally processed diets, and it also represents the. The study involved 55 adult participants who were divided into two groups.One group began with an eight-week diet consisting of. After a four-week break during which participants returned to their usual diets, they switched to an. The second group followed the reverse order. Out of all participants, 50 completed at least one phase of the diet.The meals provided were. This included recommended intakes for fat, saturated fat,, protein, salt, fiber, fruits, and vegetables. Participants received more food than they required in terms of calories and were instructed to eat as much or as little as they wished, mimicking regular eating behavior without restrictions.Following eight weeks on each type of diet,, likely due to better overall nutrition compared to their usual eating habits. However, those on the minimally processed diet experienced nearly double theThis difference translated to a daily caloric deficit of approximately. For context, the Eatwell Guide suggests a daily intake of 2,000 kilocalories for women and 2,500 for men.The greater fat loss in the minimally processed group came primarily from. There was no change in muscle or fat-free mass, indicating a healthier shift in body composition.The findings highlight that adhering to dietary guidelines while favoring minimally processed foods may offer enhanced results for weight loss. Dr. Samuel Dicken from the University College London Center for Obesity Research explained that while both diets led to significant weight reduction, the minimally processed option yielded nearly twice the effect.He noted that while a 2% weight reduction over eight weeks might seem small, if extended over a year, this could result in an, compared to 4% and 5% on the ultra-processed plan, respectively.Participants also filled out questionnaires assessing food cravings before, during, and after the diets.Craving control was significantly stronger on the minimally processed diet. Participants reported a, compared to the ultra-processed diet. This was notable because weight loss typically intensifies cravings, yet the minimally processed diet reduced them.Professor Chris van Tulleken from University College London emphasized that global food systems often promote poor nutrition through easy access to cheap, unhealthy products. He noted this trial illustrates how food processing — not just fat, sugar, and salt content plays a significant role in health outcomes. He advocated for broader policy changes such as warning labels, taxation, and restrictions on unhealthy food marketing to create healthier food environments.Researchers also monitored secondary indicators like. There were no significant negative changes during the ultra-processed diet, and in some cases, there were slight improvements.However, there were. The researchers cautioned that longer-term studies would be necessary to evaluate how weight and fat mass changes might impact these factors over time.Professor Rachel Batterham, senior author from the UCL Center for Obesity Research, pointed out that while national dietary recommendations are widely promoted,. Most people adhere to fewer than half. The typical diets of trial participants contained higher-than-average levels of ultra-processed food, which may explain why switching to a nutritionally balanced ultra-processed diet did not negatively affect health markers.She recommended following nutritional guidelines by. She concluded that opting for whole foods and cooking from scratch—rather than relying on packaged ultra-processed items—offers the greatest benefits, especially for body weight and composition.To sum up, this clinical trial demonstrates that, body composition, and craving control. Minimally processed foods not only led to greater weight loss but also improved participants' ability to manage cravings, emphasizing the importance of food quality and preparation methods in long-term health and weight management.Source-Medindia