Ultra-Processed Vs Minimally Processed: Which One Shrinks Your Waist?

Minimally processed diets result in greater weight loss and better craving control than ultra-processed diets, even when nutrient content is identical.
- Minimally processed foods led to double the weight loss compared to ultra-processed foods
- Craving control improved more with minimally processed food intake
- Even with matched nutrition, food processing influenced weight and body composition
Impact of ultra-processed and minimally processed diets following UK dietary guidance on weight and cardiometabolic health: a randomized, cross-over, controlled feeding clinical trial
Go to source). This groundbreaking trial was the first to examine the effects of ultra-processed and minimally processed diets under ‘real-world’ conditions, and it also represents the longest experimental investigation into ultra-processed diets so far. The study involved 55 adult participants who were divided into two groups.
One group began with an eight-week diet consisting of minimally processed meals like homemade spaghetti Bolognese or overnight oats. After a four-week break during which participants returned to their usual diets, they switched to an ultra-processed meal plan featuring foods like oat breakfast bars or ready-made lasagna. The second group followed the reverse order. Out of all participants, 50 completed at least one phase of the diet.
People eating minimally processed foods lost twice as much weight and consumed 170 fewer calories daily than those on a nutritionally similar ultra-processed food diet. #weightloss #medindia #healthyfood’
Same Nutrition, Different Processing LevelsThe meals provided were nutritionally balanced, aligning with the UK’s Eatwell Guide. This included recommended intakes for fat, saturated fat,
Following eight weeks on each type of diet, both groups showed weight loss, likely due to better overall nutrition compared to their usual eating habits. However, those on the minimally processed diet experienced nearly double the
Caloric Impact and Body CompositionThis difference translated to a daily caloric deficit of approximately 290 kilocalories on the minimally processed diet, versus a 120 kilocalorie deficit on the ultra-processed plan. For context, the Eatwell Guide suggests a daily intake of 2,000 kilocalories for women and 2,500 for men.
The greater fat loss in the minimally processed group came primarily from reductions in fat mass and total body water. There was no change in muscle or fat-free mass, indicating a healthier shift in body composition.
Benefits Beyond Weight LossThe findings highlight that adhering to dietary guidelines while favoring minimally processed foods may offer enhanced results for weight loss. Dr. Samuel Dicken from the University College London Center for Obesity Research explained that while both diets led to significant weight reduction, the minimally processed option yielded nearly twice the effect.
He noted that while a 2% weight reduction over eight weeks might seem small, if extended over a year, this could result in an estimated 13% weight loss in men and 9% in women on a minimally processed diet, compared to 4% and 5% on the ultra-processed plan, respectively.
Participants also filled out questionnaires assessing food cravings before, during, and after the diets.
Craving Control and Eating BehaviorCraving control was significantly stronger on the minimally processed diet. Participants reported a twofold improvement in overall craving control, a fourfold increase in resisting savory cravings, and nearly double the improvement in resisting their most-craved food, compared to the ultra-processed diet. This was notable because weight loss typically intensifies cravings, yet the minimally processed diet reduced them.
Professor Chris van Tulleken from University College London emphasized that global food systems often promote poor nutrition through easy access to cheap, unhealthy products. He noted this trial illustrates how food processing — not just fat, sugar, and salt content plays a significant role in health outcomes. He advocated for broader policy changes such as warning labels, taxation, and restrictions on unhealthy food marketing to create healthier food environments.
Secondary Health Markers and Long-Term OutlookResearchers also monitored secondary indicators like blood pressure, heart rate, and blood markers such as glucose, liver function, cholesterol, and inflammation. There were no significant negative changes during the ultra-processed diet, and in some cases, there were slight improvements.
However, there were no substantial differences in these secondary health markers between the two diets. The researchers cautioned that longer-term studies would be necessary to evaluate how weight and fat mass changes might impact these factors over time.
Professor Rachel Batterham, senior author from the UCL Center for Obesity Research, pointed out that while national dietary recommendations are widely promoted, less than 1% of the UK population follows all of them. Most people adhere to fewer than half. The typical diets of trial participants contained higher-than-average levels of ultra-processed food, which may explain why switching to a nutritionally balanced ultra-processed diet did not negatively affect health markers.
She recommended following nutritional guidelines by reducing calorie intake, limiting salt, sugar, and saturated fat, and increasing high-fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes. She concluded that opting for whole foods and cooking from scratch—rather than relying on packaged ultra-processed items—offers the greatest benefits, especially for body weight and composition.
To sum up, this clinical trial demonstrates that even when diets are nutritionally identical, the level of food processing can significantly impact weight loss, body composition, and craving control. Minimally processed foods not only led to greater weight loss but also improved participants' ability to manage cravings, emphasizing the importance of food quality and preparation methods in long-term health and weight management.
Reference:
- Impact of ultra-processed and minimally processed diets following UK dietary guidance on weight and cardiometabolic health: a randomized, cross-over, controlled feeding clinical trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03842-0)