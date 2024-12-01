Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Psoriasis Flare-Ups

Your favorite ready-to-eat meals might be doing more harm than you think- new research connects ultra-processed foods to active psoriasis.

Highlights: Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of active psoriasis by 36%, according to recent research

Ultra-processed foods contain additives that might contribute to various health issues, including skin inflammation and psoriasis

While causation isn't proven, a strong link between ultra-processed foods and psoriasis suggests dietary changes could reduce flare-ups

Regular Consumption of Ultra-processed Food Triggers Psoriasis

Ultraprocessed Food Intake and Psoriasis (Laetitia Penso et al, Ultraprocessed Food Intake and Psoriasis, JAMA Dermatology (2024). DOI: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2024.4832)

Ultra-processed foods have been connected to several health problems, and a recent study reveals that the inflammatory skin disease psoriasis may be added to the list. "Results of this study showed an association between high ultra-processed food intake and active psoriasis status," concluded a team led by Dr. Emilie Sbidian, a dermatologist at the Henri-Mondor Hospital in Créteil, France. Her team's findings were reported in(1).Ultra-processed foods are mostly composed of ingredients taken from entire foods, such as saturated fats, carbohydrates, and added sugar. Colors, emulsifiers, tastes, and stabilizers are among the additives used to make foods more palatable, appealing, and shelf-stable. Examples include packaged baked goods, sugary cereals, ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat foods, and deli cold cuts.According to Sbidian's team, excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods "has been associated with various diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory bowel disease."Sbidian and colleagues examined records from almost 18,500 persons in a significant French health database to investigate if these foods had an impact on psoriasis. Data ranged from late 2021 to mid-2022.Psoriasis affected 1,825 people, with 802 cases classified as "active." People were asked, among other things, how many grams of ultra-processed foods they consume each day.After accounting for other psoriasis risk factors, the researchers discovered that those with active disease were 36% more likely to consume the highest third of daily ultra-processed food compared to those who had never had psoriasis.The study could not prove cause-and-effect; it could only demonstrate a relationship. However, the effect remained even after the French team controlled for age, alcohol consumption, body mass index (a fat estimate based on height and weight), and other disorders. This shows that ultra-processed meals may have a link to psoriasis in addition to their association with obesity, according to Sbidian and colleagues.Source-Medindia