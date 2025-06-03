Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Damage in Study

New findings link turmeric supplements to serious liver injury in some users, especially those carrying a specific HLA gene type. Experts call for caution and regulation.

Highlights: Ten cases of turmeric-related liver injury identified since 2011

of turmeric-related identified since 2011 Most affected were White women with a median age of 56

with a HLA-B*35:01 gene found in 70% of affected individuals

Did You Know?

Turmeric supplements may not be safe for everyone—your genes might decide the risk! #LiverHealth #TurmericRisk #medindia’

Sharp Rise in Turmeric-Linked Liver Injuries

8 out of 10 patients were women

patients were 9 out of 10 were White

were The median age was 56 years , ranging from 35 to 71 years

was , ranging from 9 of the 10 showed a hepatocellular pattern of liver injury, similar to that seen in hepatitis

showed a of liver injury, similar to that seen in hepatitis 5 patients were hospitalized , and 1 patient died from acute liver failure.

were , and from acute liver failure. 7 of 7 supplements tested contained turmeric, and 3 also contained piperine

contained turmeric, and 7 patients carried the HLA-B*35:01 gene, and 2 were homozygous, giving an allele frequency of 0.450, compared to just 5.6–6.9% in the general population

Why Turmeric Might Not Be as Harmless as It Seems

The Role of Piperine: Too Much of a Good Thing?

Genetic Risk: The HLA-B*35:01 Connection

What the Injuries Looked Like

Why This Matters Now

Don’t Ignore the Risks of “Natural” Remedies

