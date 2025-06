Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Damage in Study

New findings link turmeric supplements to serious liver injury in some users, especially those carrying a specific HLA gene type. Experts call for caution and regulation.

Why Turmeric Might Not Be as Harmless as It Seems

The Role of Piperine: Too Much of a Good Thing?

Genetic Risk: The HLA-B*35:01 Connection

What the Injuries Looked Like

Why This Matters Now

Don’t Ignore the Risks of “Natural” Remedies

Turmeric, the golden spice long hailed for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers, is facing unexpected scrutiny. A new U.S.-based study has spotlighted a disturbing trend: turmeric supplements—especially those containing black pepper extract —could be linked to severe liver injury ).According to a new study published in, researchers from theidentifiedbetween 2011 and 2022. While the number may seem small, theof the injuries make these findings significant.Here are the key statistics:These numbers highlight a potentialthat had largely gone unnoticed.Turmeric’s active compound, curcumin , is poorly absorbed by the human body on its own. To boost its effectiveness, many supplement manufacturers add, derived from black pepper. This compound can, but may alsoOf the supplements analyzed in this study,—raising the possibility that this common enhancer may play a role inThe study also revealed a remarkable genetic pattern. The, previously associated with green tea extract-induced liver damage, was found in. Two patients were, meaning they inherited the gene from both parents.To put that into perspective, only aboutcarry this allele—compared to. This striking difference strongly points toward athat could make turmeric supplements dangerous for some individuals.Patients typically developed symptoms such as, andwithinof starting turmeric supplements. Lab work revealedshowed evidence of, often with—a marker of allergic or immune-mediated damage.One patient sadly died of, while five others required. The remainder improved after, but not without undergoing a battery of tests and, in some cases, receiving immunosuppressive treatment.Turmeric is more popular than ever. From wellness influencers to health food shelves, it's seen as a cure-all for everything from. But unlike prescription medications,. This means their, even between batches of the same brand.The current findings serve as a. All tested supplements in the study contained turmeric, but none warned of possible liver risks. And those with piperine—commonly advertised as a benefit—might actually pose aTurmeric, while beneficial for many, is. This study highlights that liver injury—though rare—can occur, especially in genetically susceptible individuals or those usingIf you're using turmeric supplements and develop symptoms like, or, don’t dismiss them. Discontinue use andEven more importantly, talk to your doctor before starting any supplement. Ask whether you might be at risk—and whether you really need it at all.Source-Medindia