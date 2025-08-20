Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, August 20). Turmeric & Curcumin: Nature's Touch on Blood Sugar Control . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/turmeric-curcumin-natures-touch-on-blood-sugar-control-220786-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Turmeric & Curcumin: Nature's Touch on Blood Sugar Control". Medindia. Aug 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/turmeric-curcumin-natures-touch-on-blood-sugar-control-220786-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Turmeric & Curcumin: Nature's Touch on Blood Sugar Control". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/turmeric-curcumin-natures-touch-on-blood-sugar-control-220786-1.htm. (accessed Aug 20, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Turmeric & Curcumin: Nature's Touch on Blood Sugar Control. Medindia, viewed Aug 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/turmeric-curcumin-natures-touch-on-blood-sugar-control-220786-1.htm.