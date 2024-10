Highlights: Standing longer than two hours may increase the risk of circulation issues such as varicose veins

Standing desks alone don't improve cardiovascular health or compensate for a sedentary lifestyle Regular movement and posture changes are key to avoiding health risks from prolonged sitting or standing



‘Standing desks are not the fix for a sedentary lifestyle! New research shows that standing for too long may cause circulation issues. #standingdesks #healthrisks #officelife #medindia ’

Standing Longer Than Two Hours Causes Circulation Difficulties

Standing Does Not Compensate for a Sedentary Lifestyle

How to Counteract the Negative Effects of Prolonged Sitting?

Reducing the Negative Effects of Prolonged Standing

Many sedentary professionals have moved to standing workstations to avoid the negative effects of sitting too long. Alternating between sitting and standing is thought to assist in balanced posture and address health issues caused by sitting for extended periods of time. However, a new study has discovered something unpleasant about this new practice, which office workers believe to be healthy.Researchers at the New University of Sydney discovered that standing more than sitting does not improve cardiovascular health (coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure) and may increase the risk of circulatory issues associated with standing, such as varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis. The results of the study were reported in the International Journal of Epidemiology (1).For this study, researchers examined data from 83,013 UK people collected over a seven to eight-year period. The subjects were free of cardiovascular disease."Standing has grown in popularity among people seeking to counteract the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle, which is frequently induced by spending long days sitting in front of a computer, television, or driving wheel. Standing desks have become a popular alternative for office workers, and workers in other industries, such as retail, may choose to stand rather than sit, according to the study. "However, their efforts may not produce the intended result."The main message is that standing for an extended period of time will not compensate for an otherwise sedentary lifestyle and may be harmful to some people's cardiovascular health. We discovered that standing more does not improve cardiovascular health over time and really increases the risk of circulation problems," stated the study's lead author, Dr Matthew Ahmadi.Prolonged sitting and standing can have a severe impact on health, resulting in problems like poor circulation, back pain, and joint strain. The solution is to find a balance between movement and posture. Taking regular pauses and changing your position during the day is essential.Standing up and stretching every 30-60 minutes can improve circulation and reduce muscle tension for those who sit for long periods. Sitting down or shifting weight periodically can relieve pressure on the lower back and legs for those who stand for long hours. Using adjustable desks or sit-stand workstations encourages alternating between sitting and standing, promoting better posture and movement. Gentle exercises like walking can also help.Similarly, for persons who stand for lengthy periods of time, sitting down or changing weight can help relieve strain on their lower back and legs. Using adjustable desks or sit-stand workstations encourages people to alternate between sitting and standing, which improves posture and movement. Gentle exercises, such as walking, stretching, or light yoga, can help mitigate the negative consequences of immobility and improve general well-being."The study's data was not specifically collected on standing desk usage; rather, it examined the cardiovascular and circulation effects of increased standing. According to the researchers, standing desk utilization in this study likely accounts for only a small fraction of total standing.Source-Medindia