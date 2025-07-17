Toxic Metals Found in Breast Milk Linked to Infant Growth Impairment in Guatemala

Toxic metals found in breast milk in rural Guatemala may be impairing infant growth. The contaminants, traced to local drinking water, raise public health concerns and call for immediate interventions.
- Breast milk in parts of Guatemala showed lead and arsenic above WHO safety limits
- Infants exposed to toxic metals had impaired growth and a higher risk of stunting
- Contaminated drinking water is a likely source; experts call for urgent action
Exposure to toxic metal(loid)s via breastmilk and stunting in infants living in the Lake Atitlán watershed, Guatemala
Go to source). Breast milk is considered the gold standard of infant nutrition, yet this study highlights a troubling reality: for mothers in polluted environments, it may also serve as an unintended source of harm.
Breastfeeding is meant to nourish - but in parts of #Guatemala, it may also expose infants to #toxicmetals and stunted growth. #childhealth #breastfeeding #toxicexposure #guatemalahealth #watercontamination’
What the Study FoundThe researchers studied 80 mother-infant pairs in Guatemala's highlands across four rural communities, San Juan La Laguna, San Pedro La Laguna, Panajachel, and Santiago Atitlán. They tested breast milk for traces of metals and measured infant growth. In Panajachel and Santiago Atitlán, they detected lead and arsenic concentrations in breast milk that exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) safety standards.
“We found that higher breast milk concentrations of arsenic, barium, beryllium and lead were associated with impaired growth of infants in these communities,” said Dr. Sandra Rodríguez Quintana, lead author and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona.
While previous research has pointed to poor nutrition and infections as primary causes of stunting, this study suggests that environmental pollution, particularly contaminated drinking water, may also play a critical role.
Water as a Hidden ThreatThe team also tested drinking water in the region to identify the source of exposure. They found elevated levels of arsenic and barium in Panajachel and Santiago Atitlán, mirroring the areas with the highest breast milk contamination.
“Drinking water contaminated with toxic elements such as arsenic and pathogenic microbes imposes a serious burden on public health, especially for the developing child,” said senior author Dr. Frank von Hippel, director of the One Health program at the University of Arizona.
A Wake-Up Call for Public HealthStunting, or impaired growth, affects more than 1 in 2 children in Guatemala, the highest rate in the Western Hemisphere. The findings from this study could help reshape how health authorities think about malnutrition and environmental justice in rural communities.
“Detecting toxic metals in breast milk among rural Guatemalan mothers is deeply concerning,” Rodríguez Quintana said. “Our work calls for interventions to protect maternal and child health and understand how environmental exposures may be contributing to stunting.”
The research team, including scientists from King’s College London and the BIO5 Institute, is now working with Guatemalan health officials to design community-based interventions to reduce exposure, such as safer water sources, maternal education, and targeted nutrition programs.
With support from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the study adds a new dimension to the global conversation on child development, pollution, and the hidden ways toxic exposure can begin, even before a baby eats their first solid food.
Reference:
- Exposure to toxic metal(loid)s via breastmilk and stunting in infants living in the Lake Atitlán watershed, Guatemala - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0269749125006463)
Source-Medindia