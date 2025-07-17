Toxic Metals Found in Breast Milk Linked to Infant Growth Impairment in Guatemala

Toxic metals found in breast milk in rural Guatemala may be impairing infant growth. The contaminants, traced to local drinking water, raise public health concerns and call for immediate interventions.

Highlights: Breast milk in parts of Guatemala showed lead and arsenic above WHO safety limits

Infants exposed to toxic metals had impaired growth and a higher risk of stunting

Contaminated drinking water is a likely source; experts call for urgent action

What the Study Found

Water as a Hidden Threat

A Wake-Up Call for Public Health

