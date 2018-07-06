Tourette's Awareness Day

‘Tourette’s syndrome does not affect the intellect of a person. An example of this is a speaker and teacher Brad Cohen who despite having TS didn’t give up on his dream to become a teacher, after being turned down by 24 schools. He finally became a teacher. A Hindi remake called “Hichki” was made of his inspirational life.’

What is the cause of Tourette's Syndrome? Does the person have any other problem apart from Tics?

Facts on Tourette's Syndrome (TS)

First symptoms of TS usually get noticed between ages 3 and 9 years.

It can occur in any ethnic community

Females are 3 to 4 times less likely to get affected by TS

An estimated 200,000 Americans are said to have the most severe form of TS, and nearly 1 in every 100 individuals exhibit some milder form of chronic motor or vocal tics.

People who have TS, experience their worst tic symptoms in their early teens,.This tends to improve in later teens and adulthood.

TS can only be diagnosed if the patient has had both motor and vocal tics for at least 1 year. There is absolutely no diagnostic blood, laboratory, or imaging tests for this syndrome.

Can a person with Tourette's Syndrome live a normal life?

What can be done to show our support for the people with Tourette's Syndrome?

What is it that I can do in 'Moving for TS' campaign?

How can I register and participate in 'Moving for TS' campaign?

Each registration will cost around £10 per adult and £5 per child (up to age 15)

When you and your team are finished with the task, email the organization to state how you have completed your tasks with the help of a photo.

You can even post a photo of your challenge on their facebook page or twitter account using the hashtag #MoveForTourettes.

The organization will send medals and certificate once the challenge is complete.

Move For Tourettes - (https://www.tourettes-action.org.uk/news-278-move-for- tourettes.html) TS Statistics - (https://www.dollars4ticscholars.org/our-ts-story/ts- statistics/) 2018 Tourette Syndrome National Advocacy Day - (http://www.tourette.org/blogs/public-policy/2018-tourette-syndrome-national-advocacy-day/) Tourette Syndrome Awareness Week, 6-12 May 2018 - (https://www.volunteeringqld.org.au/blog/1435-tourette-syndrome-awareness-week-6-12- may-2018)

Advertisement