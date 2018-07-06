Highlights:
- Tourette's Awareness Day is observed on 7th June every
year to raise awareness about an often misunderstood condition called
Tourette's syndrome.
- Tourette's Awareness Day aims to raise awareness and
offer support and understanding to the people who are currently suffering
from this neurological disorder
Tourette's
Awareness Day is commemorated every year on 7th June to raise awareness
about the Syndrome that is characterized by tics - involuntary sounds, commonly
known as Tourette Syndrome. Since a social stigma is associated with this
condition, this day aims to raise awareness about such a syndrome and bring all
those together who have this condition.
What is Tourette Syndrome?
Tourette
syndrome (TS)
is a neurological disorder
where an affected person
makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called
'tics.' People who have TS don't have control over the unusual movements or
sounds ('tics') that they make.
These tics
are commonly manifested as throat-clearing or blinking. Repetition of words,
blurting them out, using swear words or spinning around are also among the
commonly observed tics.
What is the cause of
Tourette's Syndrome? Does the person have any other problem apart from Tics?
The cause of
Tourette syndrome
remains unknown but is
attributed to certain genetic and environmental factors. Tics tend to get
noticed in early childhood between the ages of 7-10. Patients with Tourette
syndrome have the same amount of intelligence and work output as a normal
person, but the stigma around their condition can affect their everyday lives.
Facts on Tourette's Syndrome
(TS)
- First symptoms of TS usually get noticed between ages 3
and 9 years.
- It can occur in any ethnic community
- Females are 3 to 4 times less likely to get affected by
TS
- An estimated 200,000 Americans are said to have the
most severe form of TS, and nearly 1 in every 100 individuals exhibit some
milder form of chronic motor or vocal tics.
- People who have TS, experience their worst tic symptoms
in their early teens,.This tends to improve in later teens and adulthood.
- TS can only be diagnosed if the patient has had both
motor and vocal tics for at least 1 year. There is absolutely no
diagnostic blood, laboratory, or imaging tests for this syndrome.
Can a person with Tourette's
Syndrome live a normal life?
Absolutely.
Tourette's syndrome does not affect the intellect of a person. This example is
embodied by a speaker and teacher Brad Cohen
who despite having TS
didn't give up on his dream to become a teacher, after being turned down by 24
schools. He finally became a teacher. His story is truly inspirational to all
the people with TS and other disabilities. His life has even been portrayed as
a movie - Front of the Class.
A Hindi remake of this movie named "Hichki
"
created awareness on this lesser known syndrome in India.
Gavin
Clampett, a seven year old hit the headlines when he made a video to stop kids
from making fun of him because of his Tourette's Syndrome. His effort was to
make people understand what Tourette's syndrome really is and how others can
help sufferers deal with tics--which are nothing more than like a hiccup, small
and harmless.
What can be done to show our
support for the people with Tourette's Syndrome?
First know
more about how Tourette's syndrome affects people's lives and help sufferers,
especially young children deal with the tics. Teach people to use the three C's
'Stay Calm, Be Confident, Have Control' to manage stress and tics.
Teachers can
promote communication with parents and fellow students to ignore symptoms that
can be ignored and not make the person feel self-conscious about the tics.
What is it that I can do in
'Moving for TS' campaign?
Moving for TS
is a new campaign promoted by Tourette's Action, a UK based organization
working to raise awareness on Tourette's Syndrome. You can choose a place, time
and a challenge for yourself or other supporters to complete during the month
of June. There is basically no limit to what you can do, it could be anything
from a 5 km family dog walk, to 15-mile cycle, the choice is up to you.
How can I register and
participate in 'Moving for TS' campaign?
Here are some
rules to explain how to go about your registration
- Each registration will cost around £10 per adult and £5
per child (up to age 15)
- When you and your team are finished with the task,
email the organization to state how you have completed your tasks with the
help of a photo.
- You can even post a photo of your challenge on their
facebook page or twitter account using the hashtag #MoveForTourettes.
- The organization will send medals and certificate once
the challenge is complete.
While talking
to a person with Tourette's syndrome
, don't be distracted by the simple
tics. Pretend as if you didn't notice the tics and continue the conversation.
That will your biggest support to someone struggling to be accepted with simple
tics.
