Together for Thalassaemia: Patients First in 2025

World Thalassemia Day 2025 raises awareness on equity in care, emphasizing support, inclusion, and sustainable solutions for those living with this inherited blood disorder.

“Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients”

Building an inclusive world starts with equitable care for all living with thalassemia?

What the Numbers Say

What Is Thalassemia?

Thalassemia Minor (Trait): A person inherits the gene from one parent. They may have mild anemia or no symptoms at all.

A person inherits the gene from one parent. They may have mild anemia or no symptoms at all. Thalassemia Major (Cooley’s Anemia): A person inherits the gene from both parents. This form is severe and typically requires lifelong blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy.

Why World Thalassemia Day Matters

Raising Global Awareness

Promoting Early Screening

Prevention Is Key: How You Can Help

Get Tested

Spread the Word

Support Blood Donation Drives

Advances in Care Offer Hope

Looking Ahead With Compassion and Purpose

International Thalassaemia Day 2025 | Announcing This Year's Theme - (https://thalassaemia.org.cy/news/international-thalassaemia-day-2025-announcing-this-years-theme/)

Every year on May 8, the world comes together to mark World Thalassemia Day—a global call to action for awareness, education, and prevention of one of the most common inherited blood disorders. In 2025, the theme is "Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients". This theme emphasizes a collaborative and patient-centered approach to tackling thalassaemia globally. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 5% of the world's population carries the thalassemia gene. Each year, around 300,000-400,000 babies are born with major thalassemia globally. In countries like India, the prevalence is striking—with an estimated 10,000-15,000 babies born with thalassemia major annually. With no permanent cure except for a bone marrow transplant, the condition demands life-long management. Without early diagnosis and regular treatment, thalassemia can lead to severe anemia, growth delays, bone deformities, and organ damage. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce hemoglobin—the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen. There are two major types: Thalassemia Minor (Trait): A person inherits the gene from one parent. They may have mild anemia or no symptoms at all. Thalassemia Major (Cooley's Anemia): A person inherits the gene from both parents. This form is severe and typically requires lifelong blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy. This observance plays a vital role in educating the public, healthcare providers, and policymakers about the medical, emotional, and financial burden of thalassemia. It also acknowledges the resilience of patients and families who battle this condition every day. One of the most powerful tools in thalassemia prevention is carrier screening. By identifying carriers early—especially in regions with high prevalence—prospective parents can make informed reproductive choices, reducing the risk of passing on the condition. Carrier screening is simple and widely available. If both partners are carriers, genetic counseling can help evaluate options. Share accurate information about thalassemia within your community. Dispelling myths can lead to more people getting tested. Patients with thalassemia major often require regular blood transfusions. Regular donations are vital to sustaining their lives. While gene therapy is emerging as a potential long-term solution, most patients still depend on traditional treatments. But with improved chelation therapy and supportive care, many are now living well into adulthood with a better quality of life. Furthermore, international collaborations are pushing for universal access to essential medicines and technologies—even in low-income regions. World Thalassemia Day 2025 is more than an awareness event—it's a reminder that equitable healthcare is a human right.