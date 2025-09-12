Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Nadine. (2025, September 12). Tobacco Byproduct Points to Safer Relief Path for Ulcerative Colitis . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 12, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tobacco-byproduct-points-to-safer-relief-path-for-ulcerative-colitis-220977-1.htm.

MLA Nadine. "Tobacco Byproduct Points to Safer Relief Path for Ulcerative Colitis". Medindia. Sep 12, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tobacco-byproduct-points-to-safer-relief-path-for-ulcerative-colitis-220977-1.htm>.

Chicago Nadine. "Tobacco Byproduct Points to Safer Relief Path for Ulcerative Colitis". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tobacco-byproduct-points-to-safer-relief-path-for-ulcerative-colitis-220977-1.htm. (accessed Sep 12, 2025).

Harvard Nadine. 2025. Tobacco Byproduct Points to Safer Relief Path for Ulcerative Colitis. Medindia, viewed Sep 12, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tobacco-byproduct-points-to-safer-relief-path-for-ulcerative-colitis-220977-1.htm.