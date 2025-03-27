Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, March 27). Tiny Tummies, Big Impact: Diabetes & Breast Milk . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 27, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tiny-tummies-big-impact-diabetes-breast-milk-219365-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Tiny Tummies, Big Impact: Diabetes & Breast Milk". Medindia. Mar 27, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tiny-tummies-big-impact-diabetes-breast-milk-219365-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Tiny Tummies, Big Impact: Diabetes & Breast Milk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tiny-tummies-big-impact-diabetes-breast-milk-219365-1.htm. (accessed Mar 27, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Tiny Tummies, Big Impact: Diabetes & Breast Milk. Medindia, viewed Mar 27, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/tiny-tummies-big-impact-diabetes-breast-milk-219365-1.htm.