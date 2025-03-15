About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Time Change, Heart Strain: How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Heart Health

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 15 2025 5:09 PM

Daylight Saving Time (DST) disrupts sleep, raising the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. Hence, adjusting sleep, getting morning sun, and managing stress could be the best heart-healthy tips for surviving the time change.

Highlights:
  • Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour in spring and back by one hour in fall to maximize daylight
  • The time change disrupts sleep patterns and the body's internal clock (circadian rhythm), increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, and irregular heart rhythms (AFib)
  • To minimize heart health risks, adjust sleep gradually before DST, get morning sunlight, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and monitor heart symptoms if you have existing conditions
Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and back by one hour in the fall to make better use of natural daylight. While this shift may seem simple, it can impact heart health by disrupting sleep patterns and the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm), leading to various cardiovascular risks (1 Trusted Source
Here's your wake-up call: Daylight saving time may impact your heart health

Go to source).

Daylight Saving Time: How Time Change Affects Sleep
As clocks march ahead and daylight-saving time begins, there can be anxiety about losing an hour of sleep and how to adjust to this change.
Dark Side of Daylight Saving Time: A Heart Health Warning

Daylight Saving Time disrupts sleep and the body's internal clock, increasing the risk of heart-related problems (2 Trusted Source
How Daylights Savings Time Affects Your Heart

Go to source).

1. Increased Risk of Heart Attacks

  • Studies have shown that the risk of a heart attack (myocardial infarction) increases by about 24% on the Monday after the spring DST change
  • This is primarily due to sleep deprivation and circadian misalignment, which can trigger stress responses, raise blood pressure, and affect heart function
  • The risk tends to normalize in the following days

2. Higher Stroke Risk

  • The risk of ischemic stroke increases by about 8% in the first two days after DST begins
  • The risk is even higher for older adults and people with preexisting heart conditions
  • Sleep disruption and sudden schedule shifts may contribute to clot formation and blood pressure fluctuations

3. Increased Blood Pressure and Stress Response


The body's stress hormone (cortisol) levels may rise due to disrupted sleep, leading to:
  • Elevated blood pressure
  • Increased heart rate
  • Greater strain on the cardiovascular system

4. Disrupted Sleep and Heart Health


Losing just one hour of sleep can affect heart health, especially for people with hypertension, arrhythmias, or other cardiovascular conditions.

Poor sleep is linked to:
  • Increased risk of heart disease
  • Higher likelihood of obesity and diabetes, which may increase the risk of developing affect heart disease

5. Greater Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)


  • DST changes have been associated with a higher incidence of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats irregularly
  • AFib increases the risk of stroke and other heart-related complications

Is Daylight Saving Time Good or Bad for Health?
The onset of daylight saving time (DST), commonly known as summer time, can affect your overall health and lead to unhealthy lifestyle habits.

DST and Heart Attacks: Why Losing an Hour Matters

  • A 2014 study in the BMJ (British Medical Journal) found a 24% increase in heart attacks on the Monday after DST starts (3 Trusted Source
    Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction

    Go to source    )
  • A 2016 study in the American Academy of Neurology showed an 8% rise in stroke risk after DST(4 Trusted Source
    Does Daylight Saving Time Increase Risk of Stroke?

    Go to source    )
  • Research from the University of Michigan found a 5-10% increase in blood pressure and stress markers after the time shift (5 Trusted Source
    Why Daylight Saving Time Could Increase Your Heart Attack Risk

    Go to source    )

Time Change, Sleep Change: What the Clock Shift Means?
Clock adjustments for daylight saving time briefly impact sleep duration, a new study shows.

Beat the Clock: How to Protect Your Heart from DST

  • Adjust gradually: Shift your bedtime by 15-30 minutes a few days before the time change
  • Get morning sunlight: Exposure to natural light helps reset your circadian rhythm
  • Maintain a sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day to stabilize your body clock
  • Avoid caffeine and screens at night: These can interfere with your ability to fall asleep
  • Stay active: Regular exercise can help regulate sleep patterns and reduce stress
Daylight Saving Time (DST) may seem like a small shift, but its impact on sleep can significantly affect heart health. However, simple lifestyle changes can help counteract its negative effects and support overall cardiovascular health.

Source-Medindia
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

