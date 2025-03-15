Time Change, Heart Strain: How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Heart Health

Daylight Saving Time (DST) disrupts sleep, raising the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. Hence, adjusting sleep, getting morning sun, and managing stress could be the best heart-healthy tips for surviving the time change.

Highlights:

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour in spring and back by one hour in fall to maximize daylight

The time change disrupts sleep patterns and the body's internal clock (circadian rhythm), increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, and irregular heart rhythms (AFib)

To minimize heart health risks, adjust sleep gradually before DST, get morning sunlight, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and monitor heart symptoms if you have existing conditions

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Here's your wake-up call: Daylight saving time may impact your heart health



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Heart attack risk increases by 24% on the Monday after the spring Daylight Saving Time (DST) change. #DaylightSavingTime #DST #hearthealth #medindia’

Heart attack risk increases by 24% on the Monday after the spring Daylight Saving Time (DST) change. #DaylightSavingTime #DST #hearthealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Dark Side of Daylight Saving Time: A Heart Health Warning

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How Daylights Savings Time Affects Your Heart



Go to source Trusted Source

1. Increased Risk of Heart Attacks

Studies have shown that the risk of a heart attack (myocardial infarction) increases by about 24% on the Monday after the spring DST change

This is primarily due to sleep deprivation and circadian misalignment, which can trigger stress responses, raise blood pressure, and affect heart function

The risk tends to normalize in the following days

2. Higher Stroke Risk

The risk of ischemic stroke increases by about 8% in the first two days after DST begins

The risk is even higher for older adults and people with preexisting heart conditions

Sleep disruption and sudden schedule shifts may contribute to clot formation and blood pressure fluctuations

3. Increased Blood Pressure and Stress Response

Elevated blood pressure

Increased heart rate

Greater strain on the cardiovascular system

4. Disrupted Sleep and Heart Health

Increased risk of heart disease

Higher likelihood of obesity and diabetes, which may increase the risk of developing affect heart disease

5. Greater Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

DST changes have been associated with a higher incidence of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats irregularly

AFib increases the risk of stroke and other heart-related complications

Advertisement

DST and Heart Attacks: Why Losing an Hour Matters

A 2014 study in the BMJ (British Medical Journal) found a 24% increase in heart attacks on the Monday after DST starts ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction



Go to source Trusted Source

A 2016 study in the American Academy of Neurology showed an 8% rise in stroke risk after DST( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Does Daylight Saving Time Increase Risk of Stroke?



Go to source Trusted Source

Research from the University of Michigan found a 5-10% increase in blood pressure and stress markers after the time shift ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Why Daylight Saving Time Could Increase Your Heart Attack Risk



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Beat the Clock: How to Protect Your Heart from DST

Adjust gradually: Shift your bedtime by 15-30 minutes a few days before the time change

Shift your bedtime by 15-30 minutes a few days before the time change Get morning sunlight: Exposure to natural light helps reset your circadian rhythm

Exposure to natural light helps reset your circadian rhythm Maintain a sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day to stabilize your body clock

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day to stabilize your body clock Avoid caffeine and screens at night: These can interfere with your ability to fall asleep

These can interfere with your ability to fall asleep Stay active: Regular exercise can help regulate sleep patterns and reduce stress

Here’s your wake-up call: Daylight saving time may impact your heart health- (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/heres-your-wake-up-call-daylight-saving-time-may-impact-your-heart-health) How Daylights Savings Time Affects Your Heart - (https://www.myocarditisfoundation.org/how-daylights-savings-time-affects-your-heart/) Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction- (https://openheart.bmj.com/content/1/1/e000019) Does Daylight Saving Time Increase Risk of Stroke? - (https://www.aan.com/PressRoom/Home/PressRelease/1440) Why Daylight Saving Time Could Increase Your Heart Attack Risk - (https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/why-daylight-saving-time-could-increase-your-heart-attack-risk)

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and back by one hour in the fall to make better use of natural daylight. While this shift may seem simple, it can impact heart health by disrupting sleep patterns and the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm), leading to various cardiovascular risks ().Daylight Saving Time disrupts sleep and the body's internal clock, increasing the risk of heart-related problems ().The body's stress hormone (cortisol) levels may rise due to disrupted sleep, leading to:Losing just one hour of sleep can affect heart health, especially for people with hypertension, arrhythmias, or other cardiovascular conditions.Poor sleep is linked to:Daylight Saving Time (DST) may seem like a small shift, but its impact on sleep can significantly affect heart health. However, simple lifestyle changes can help counteract its negative effects and support overall cardiovascular health.Source-Medindia