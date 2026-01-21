Thyroid Awareness Month 2026: Know Your Thyroid Health

Thyroid Awareness Month reminds people how this small gland plays a big role in metabolism, hormones, and long-term health.

Did You Know? >Millions live with undiagnosed thyroid disease that quietly affects energy, mood, and weight. #thyroidawareness #hormonehealth #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are common symptoms of hypothyroidism?

A: Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, cold sensitivity, dry skin, constipation, and memory problems caused by low thyroid hormone levels.

Q: How is hyperthyroidism diagnosed?

A: Hyperthyroidism is diagnosed using blood tests that measure Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH), free T4, and T3 levels to detect excessive thyroid hormone production.

Q: What is a thyroid nodule and when should I worry about thyroid cancer?

A: A thyroid nodule is a lump in the thyroid gland that should be evaluated for thyroid cancer if it grows, feels hard, or shows suspicious features on ultrasound.

Q: What are the differences between hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?

A: Hypothyroidism involves low thyroid hormone levels that slow metabolism, while hyperthyroidism involves high thyroid hormone levels that speed up body functions.

Q: How often should thyroid function screening be done?

A: Thyroid function screening using a TSH blood test should be done when symptoms appear or at regular intervals for people with risk factors such as family history or autoimmune disease.