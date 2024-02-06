Therapeutic Cooling: A New Approach to Depression?

Highlights: Depression severity is linked to higher body temperatures, suggesting a physiological connection to mental health

A recent study led by UC San Francisco suggests a potential link between depression and higher body temperatures, prompting speculation about the therapeutic benefits of cooling interventions for individuals with the disorder. Published in, the study delves into whether depression elevates body temperature or vice versa. It also probes whether increased body temperature in depressed individuals stems from impaired self-cooling mechanisms, heightened metabolic activity, or a combination of both factors.Analyzing data from over 20,000 participants across 106 countries, researchers examined daily body temperature readings collected through wearable devices alongside self-reported depression symptoms. The seven-month study, commencing in early 2020, revealed a notable trend: as depression symptom severity escalated, participants exhibited higher body temperatures.While the study hints at a potential correlation between consistent body temperature patterns and depression severity, further investigation is warranted to establish definitive causality. Dr. Ashley Mason, the study's lead author and associate professor of psychiatry at UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, suggests that these findings could inform innovative depression treatment strategies.Interestingly, previous research has suggested that heat-based therapies, such as hot tubs or saunas, might alleviate depression symptoms by inducing self-cooling mechanisms like sweating. Dr. Mason underscores the importance of timing such interventions based on individuals' body temperature fluctuations, as excessive heating can trigger prolonged temperature reductions post-treatment.Dr. Mason highlights the significance of this study, noting its distinction as the largest investigation to date into the relationship between body temperature and depressive symptoms. With depression rates on the rise, the study offers promising insights into potential avenues for treatment. As researchers continue to unravel the complex interplay between body temperature regulation and mental health, these findings pave the way for novel, personalized interventions that could offer relief to millions grappling with depression worldwide.Source-Medindia