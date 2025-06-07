The Weight of Worry: Obesity`s Grip on the Anxious Brain

Diet-induced obesity causes anxiety-like behaviors in mice, linked to brain signaling changes and altered gut bacteria.
- Obesity leads to anxiety-like behaviors through brain and gut microbiome changes
- Brain signaling in the hypothalamus is altered by high-fat diet–induced obesity
- Gut bacteria differences may play a key role in cognitive and behavioral impairments
Obesity can mess up the brain for good; here's how
Go to source). These findings were presented at NUTRITION 2025, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held May 31–June 3 in Orlando, Florida.
Obesity can alter gut bacteria and brain signaling, leading to anxiety-like behavior. #medindia #obesity #gutbrainaxis’
Impact of Diet on Brain Signaling and BehaviorThe obese mice’s gut microbiome differed notably from lean mice, supporting evidence that gut bacteria influence behavior. Such alterations in gut microbes may contribute to the cognitive and anxiety-related changes observed.
Though animal models do not always directly apply to humans, the findings highlight the importance of addressing both brain and gut health when considering obesity-related mental health effects. These insights could inform public health strategies aimed at preventing obesity and associated cognitive impairments.
Multiple Factors in Obesity and Mental HealthDiet plays a significant role, but environmental factors, genetics, lifestyle, and socioeconomic status also influence obesity risk and its mental health consequences. Therefore, a comprehensive approach is necessary for tackling these complex interactions.
Future research plans include investigating how diet-induced obesity affects brain and behavior through gut microbiome changes, incorporating female mice and varied age groups, and assessing whether weight loss could reverse negative effects.
Reference:
- Obesity can mess up the brain for good; here's how - (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/obesity-can-mess-up-the-brain-for-good-heres-how/articleshow/121567378.cms)
Source-Medindia