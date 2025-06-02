About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Viral Mouth Taping Sleep Hack Could Choke Your Breathing

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 2 2025 3:20 PM

Mouth taping may offer little to no benefit for sleep-disordered breathing and could dangerously restrict airflow, especially in those with nasal blockages.

Highlights:
  • Mouth taping offers little improvement in sleep-disordered breathing
  • Asphyxiation risk increases when nasal passages are blocked
  • Social media trends may dangerously mislead about sleep health
Taping the mouth shut during sleep, a trend popularized by social media, appears to offer minimal benefit and may actually endanger those practicing it. A comprehensive evaluation of ten previously conducted studies suggests this growing practice may do more harm than good, with potential for serious breathing complications including suffocation (1 Trusted Source
Breaking social media fads and uncovering the safety and efficacy of mouth taping in patients with mouth breathing, sleep disordered breathing, or obstructive sleep apnea: A systematic review

Go to source).
When airflow through the nose becomes restricted, individuals instinctively switch to breathing through the mouth. This form of breathing has been associated with sleep-related disorders, from mild snoring to more serious conditions like obstructive sleep apnea—a disorder where breathing repeatedly pauses and resumes throughout the night.

Despite this, online influencers and celebrities have popularized mouth taping as a self-treatment method aimed at curbing mouth breathing, promising benefits like improved sleep, enhanced oral hygiene, and even anti-ageing effects.


Questionable Effectiveness Across Studies

The actual effectiveness and safety of sealing the mouth shut at night remains uncertain. To investigate further, Dr. Brian Rotenberg and his team at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada, alongside collaborators from St. Joseph's Health Care London and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute, reviewed previously published research on the topic. Their systematic analysis included ten studies with varied methodologies, collectively involving 213 patients, who tried interventions like mouth tape or chin straps.

Only two of these studies showed any indication that in people with mild forms of obstructive sleep apnea, mouth taping might slightly reduce the severity of the condition, as measured by the apnea-hypopnea index. However, the majority of the evidence revealed no meaningful improvement in sleep quality or breathing, calling into question the trend’s effectiveness.


Elevated Risk for Those With Nasal Blockages

Four of the ten studies highlighted a significant safety concern—potential suffocation when nasal airways are compromised. This danger is particularly pronounced for individuals with pre-existing nasal obstructions due to conditions such as chronic rhinitis, hay fever, a deviated septum, sinonasal disease, or enlarged tonsils. For such individuals, restricting oral airflow can dangerously cut off their only remaining breathing pathway.

Experts further caution that mouth taping could worsen symptoms in individuals unknowingly suffering from sleep apnea. By impeding airflow, the practice may intensify strain on the respiratory system and elevate the likelihood of oxygen deprivation. This can lead not only to sleep disruption but escalate to more severe health consequences, including cardiovascular complications.


Medical Community Calls for Caution

Given these findings, the researchers assert that current scientific evidence does not support mouth taping as a legitimate or safe solution for managing sleep-disordered breathing or obstructive sleep apnea. Nonetheless, they acknowledge that existing data is limited and suffers from inconsistencies in methodology, making it difficult to draw definitive conclusions.

The authors emphasize that while mouth taping has gained popularity due to social media endorsements, its use should not be generalized. Many individuals may not be suitable candidates for this intervention, and without proper medical evaluation, they risk aggravating their condition. Some may experience exacerbation of breathing difficulties during sleep, unknowingly putting themselves at greater risk for severe health problems, including heart disease.

In summary, although mouth taping minimal benefits for sleep-disordered breathing and highlights significant risks—especially for those with nasal obstructions. It's essential to consult a medical professional before trying such methods, as following trends without guidance can pose serious health dangers.

Reference:
  1. Breaking social media fads and uncovering the safety and efficacy of mouth taping in patients with mouth breathing, sleep disordered breathing, or obstructive sleep apnea: A systematic review - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0323643)

Source-Medindia
How Night Sweats Track the Severity of Sleep Apnea?
How Night Sweats Track the Severity of Sleep Apnea?
The severity of sleep apnea can now be monitored using sweat analysis which detects metabolites linked to cardiovascular risk.

