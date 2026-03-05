The Viral Fart Walk: Can A Short Walk After Meals Reduce Blood Sugar?

A simple 10-minute walk after meals may support digestion and help control blood sugar levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a fart walk?

A: A fart walk refers to a short walk after meals that helps digestion and may reduce blood sugar spikes.

Q: How long should you walk after eating?

A: Experts recommend walking for about 10-15 minutes after meals.

Q: Can walking after meals reduce blood sugar?

A: Light activity after meals helps muscles use glucose and may reduce blood sugar spikes.

Q: Is it safe to walk immediately after eating?

A: Most people can walk lightly after eating, although waiting a few minutes may improve comfort.

Q: Who should try post-meal walking?

A: Anyone seeking better digestion or blood sugar control may benefit from short walks after meals.