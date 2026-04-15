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The Sugar Surge: How Gen Z's Sweet Habits Are Shaping Health Trends

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 15 2026 1:49 PM

From comfort and cravings to hidden health risks, sugar is quietly shaping modern diets. The rising intake reflects deeper links between emotions, habits, and long-term health.

The Sugar Surge: How Gen Z`s Sweet Habits Are Shaping Health Trends
Highlights:
  • Gen Z consumes sweets more often than any other generation, turning sugar into a daily habit rather than an occasional treat
  • Emotional comfort and social habits drive sugar cravings beyond simple taste preferences
  • Excess sugar intake emerges as a silent contributor to heart disease and long-term health risks
A new survey by Talker Research, conducted among 2,000 U.S. adults and commissioned by HI-CHEW, reveals a striking trend: Gen Z consumes more sweets than any other generation, with nearly three-quarters reporting daily intake of multiple sweet servings. Gen Z refers to people born roughly between 1997 and 2012.
But behind this sugary preference lies a deeper story—one that connects behavior, emotional comfort, climate patterns, and rising health risks (1 Trusted Source
Gen Z has the biggest sweet tooth of any generation

Go to source).


Glycemic Index Calculator
Glycemic Index Calculator
Low GI food helps in managing diabetes and body weight. Check out our GI calculator to chalk out the most appropriate diet plan.

Why Is Gen Z Leading the Sugar Consumption Trend?

Gen Z is officially the most sugar-consuming generation. Nearly 72% consume between one and six servings of sweets daily, compared to 57% of baby boomers.

86% of Gen Z identify as “sweet treat people,” slightly ahead of millennials at 81%, showing a clear generational tilt toward sugary preferences.

Snacking habits reflect lifestyle patterns:
  • Gen Z prefers sweets with friends (43%)
  • Millennials share with children (36%)
  • Baby boomers often snack alone (32%)
Cravings also vary by time. 35% of millennials crave sweets before noon, while 22% of baby boomers prefer them after 7 PM, highlighting how sugar intake is tied to daily routines.


Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Are Sweet Cravings Driven by Emotion and Lifestyle?

For many, sugar is not just a taste—it’s an emotional experience. 44% say sweets make them feel happier, while two in five Gen Z consumers associate them with comfort and nostalgia.

Sweet preferences even shape relationships. 12% of Gen Z say they could not be with someone who does not share their love for sweets,> more than any other generation.

Interestingly, those who identify as “sweet treat people” report:
  • Better mental health
  • Higher career satisfaction
  • Greater relationship satisfaction
“Sweet treats are more than just a way to top off a meal – they’re small moments of joy woven into our routines, and the data clearly reflects that,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, President and CEO of Morinaga America.

“From nostalgic favorites to new flavor discoveries, sweets have a unique way of bringing people together and adding a little extra joy to every season of life. No matter your preferences, there’s always a sweet treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.”

Popular choices reinforce this trend:
  • Cookies (61%)
  • Ice cream (61%)
  • Chocolate (51%)
  • Candy (49%)
  • Cake (47%), with Gen Z favoring candy over chocolate bars (55% vs 53%).

How to Curb Sugar Cravings: Tips, Tricks, and Healthy Recipes
How to Curb Sugar Cravings: Tips, Tricks, and Healthy Recipes
Explore sugar''s effects on mental health, including mood swings, stress, and depression; learn why it''s addictive and discover healthier alternatives.

What Is Sugar Really Doing to Your Body?

Too much added sugar is one of the biggest hidden threats to heart health

While natural sugars in fruits and dairy provide steady energy along with nutrients, added sugars overload the body and contribute to disease (3 Trusted Source
The sweet danger of sugar

Go to source).

The average intake tells a worrying story:
  • About 17 teaspoons of added sugar are consumed daily
  • Teens consume up to 34 teaspoons per day
  • Annual intake reaches 60–70 pounds per person
This far exceeds recommended limits:
  • Women and children: 6 teaspoons per day
  • Men: 9 teaspoons per day
Excess sugar:
  • Gets converted to fat in the liver
  • Raises blood pressure and inflammation
  • Increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease
A large study involving over 110,000 people found that higher sugar intake is linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke, reinforcing concerns around long-term consumption.

Hidden sugars make matters worse. They are commonly found in:
  • Soft drinks and fruit beverages
  • Packaged snacks and cereals
  • Sauces, breads, and processed foods
Even seemingly healthy options like flavored yogurt or juice can contribute to excess intake.


Candies, sweet chocolate - Nutrition Facts
Candies, sweet chocolate - Nutrition Facts
Know nutrition and calorie facts in 100gms of Candies, sweet chocolate. Includes - total fat, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Is Environment and Lifestyle Making Sugar Harder to Avoid?

Sugar consumption is not just a personal choice—it is influenced by environment and changing lifestyles.

Research shows that rising temperatures can increase sugar intake, especially through sugary drinks and frozen desserts.

Added sugar consumption increases by about 0.70 grams per degree Celsius, particularly between 12°C and 30°C, as people gravitate toward cooling, sweetened options (2 Trusted Source
Rising temperatures increase added sugar intake disproportionately in disadvantaged groups in the USA

Go to source).

The impact is not equal for everyone. Lower-income and lower-education groups show stronger increases in sugar consumption, highlighting disparities in dietary patterns.

Future projections suggest that daily sugar intake could rise further with global warming, adding to existing health risks and widening inequalities.

At the same time, everyday habits contribute silently:
  • Sugary drinks replacing water
  • Processed foods with hidden sugars
  • Misleading “healthy” labels
Simple changes can help:
  • Choosing water over sweetened beverages
  • Reading ingredient labels carefully
  • Limiting processed food intake
“In the midst of busy schedules, it is important to prioritize the little things that spark happiness, whether that’s unwrapping your favorite candy after a long day or sharing a sweet treat with someone you love,” Kawabe added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does Gen Z consume more sugar than other generations?

A: Gen Z shows stronger emotional and social connections to sweets, often consuming them for comfort, enjoyment, and shared experiences.

Q: How much sugar is considered safe daily?

A: The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons for women and children, and 9 teaspoons for men.

Q: What are the health risks of excess sugar intake?

A: High sugar intake increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, inflammation, and fatty liver disease.

Q: Does climate change affect sugar consumption?

A: Yes. Warmer temperatures can increase cravings for sugary drinks and desserts, leading to higher intake.

Q: Are natural sugars harmful?

A: No. Sugars in whole foods like fruits and dairy are healthier because they come with fiber and essential nutrients.

Q: How can I reduce sugar intake?

A: Limit sugary drinks, read labels for hidden sugars, choose whole foods, and opt for healthier alternatives.


References:
  1. Gen Z has the biggest sweet tooth of any generation - (https://talkerresearch.com/gen-z-has-the-biggest-sweet-tooth-of-any-generation/)
  2. Rising temperatures increase added sugar intake disproportionately in disadvantaged groups in the USA - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-025-02398-8)
  3. The sweet danger of sugar - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/diabetes-and-metabolic-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugar)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Are daily #sugarcravings turning into a hidden health risk for #GenZ? What feels like a small indulgence today may be shaping long-term health outcomes. #sugaraddiction #sugarcut #sugaryfoods #diabetes #sweetcravings #sugarIntake #GenZealth #diettrends #medindia

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