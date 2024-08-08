Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 08). The Role of Orexin in Decision-Making: Exercise Vs. Snacking . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 08, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-orexin-in-decision-making-exercise-vs-snacking-216730-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Role of Orexin in Decision-Making: Exercise Vs. Snacking". Medindia. Aug 08, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-orexin-in-decision-making-exercise-vs-snacking-216730-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Role of Orexin in Decision-Making: Exercise Vs. Snacking". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-orexin-in-decision-making-exercise-vs-snacking-216730-1.htm. (accessed Aug 08, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. The Role of Orexin in Decision-Making: Exercise Vs. Snacking. Medindia, viewed Aug 08, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-orexin-in-decision-making-exercise-vs-snacking-216730-1.htm.