Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 07). The Role of Aspirin in Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-aspirin-in-reducing-colorectal-cancer-risk-216719-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Role of Aspirin in Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk". Medindia. Aug 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-aspirin-in-reducing-colorectal-cancer-risk-216719-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Role of Aspirin in Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-aspirin-in-reducing-colorectal-cancer-risk-216719-1.htm. (accessed Aug 07, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. The Role of Aspirin in Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk. Medindia, viewed Aug 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-role-of-aspirin-in-reducing-colorectal-cancer-risk-216719-1.htm.