About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Real Bionic Woman: World's First Fully Controllable Robotic Arm

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 10 2024 3:45 PM

Highlights:
  • Karin, a Swedish trailblazer, leads the way with the world's first fully integrated and controllable bionic limb
  • Global engineering collaboration tackles traditional prosthetic challenges, yielding a breakthrough in functionality and comfort
  • Dr. Max Ortiz Catalan sees Karin's success as a testament to the transformative potential of advanced bionic technology
The initial human recipient of an artificial limb, hailed as the "real bionic woman," has successfully integrated a functional and controllable limb into her body, marking a significant advancement. This innovative limb is seamlessly connected to both her nervous and skeletal systems, addressing challenges faced by conventional prosthetics ().

Bionic Pancreas Help in Better Management of Type 1 Diabetes
Bionic Pancreas Help in Better Management of Type 1 Diabetes
The bionic pancreas, an automated insulin administration system, helps people maintain healthier blood glucose levels in type 1 diabetes.
Advertisement

Pioneering Bionic Limb Integration: The "Real Bionic Woman"

The recipient, a 50-year-old Swedish woman named Karin, lost her hand over two decades ago in a farming accident and struggled with conventional prosthetic limbs. Dissatisfied with the discomfort and stress caused by these traditional options, she sought a solution. The specially designed bionic limb, which became operational in 2019 and has been in use for four years, provided relief from her persistent pain.

Advertisement
FDA Approves “Bionic Pancreas” For Type 1 Diabetes Management
FDA Approves “Bionic Pancreas” For Type 1 Diabetes Management
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clears the ‘bionic pancreas’ that improves the management of type 1 diabetes, without the need for constant blood sugar testing.

Innovative Development of the Bionic Arm

The development of this bionic arm involved a collaborative effort by a diverse team of engineers from Sweden, Australia, and Italy. Their goal was to tackle issues related to mechanical integration and functional control commonly associated with artificial limbs. Addressing concerns about pain and control, they devised an interface that seamlessly merges human and machine, ensuring both comfort and a reliable electrical connection with the nervous system.

Advertisement
New 3-D Printed 'Bionic Skin' Give Robots the Ability to Feel
New 3-D Printed 'Bionic Skin' Give Robots the Ability to Feel
The University of Minnesota discovery is a major step forward in printing electronics on real human skin.

Significant Milestones and Future Implications

Dr. Max Ortiz Catalan, the lead researcher of the study and head of neural prosthetics research at the Bionics Institute in Australia, as well as the founder of the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CBPR) in Sweden, emphasized the significance of Karin's successful long-term use of the bionic limb. According to Dr. Catalan, Karin is the first individual with a below-elbow amputation to benefit from this highly integrated bionic hand, demonstrating its independence and reliability in daily life. This achievement underscores the potential life-changing capabilities of this novel technology for individuals facing limb loss.
Remarkably, Karin employs the same neural resources to control the artificial limb as she did for her biological arm, highlighting the seamless integration and adaptability of this miraculous technology.

Karin's journey embodies the limitless potential of merging human and machine, heralding a new era in prosthetic excellence.

Reference:
  1. A highly integrated bionic hand with neural control and feedback for use in daily life - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.adf7360)

Source-Medindia
UK Receives Approval for Bionic Vision System Clinical Trial
UK Receives Approval for Bionic Vision System Clinical Trial
Pixium Vision, the only company, developing an epi-retinal system for retinitis pigmentosa has received permission to conduct a clinical trial in the UK.


Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement