The New Rs 100 Tablet: Game-Changer in Cancer Prevention

Highlights: Indian researchers developed a cancer tablet named "R+Cu" - ‘resveratrol+copper’ that prevents cancer recurrence with 50% reduced side effects

R+Cu works by destroying harmful particles released by dying cancer cells, potentially stopping them from turning healthy cells cancerous

The tablet is cost-effective and is in its initial phases, necessitating additional human trials before it can be widely utilized

A pro-oxidant combination of resveratrol and copper reduces chemotherapy-related non-haematological toxicities in advanced gastric cancer: results of a prospective open label phase II single-arm study (RESCU III study)



‘Tata Institute's new tablet- resveratrol + copper, may prevent cancer recurrence and reduce treatment side effects by 50%, and is awaiting FSSAI approval. #resveratrol #cancerdrug #affordable #medindia’

Understanding the Mechanics of Cancer

The "Magic of R+Cu"

Potential Benefits

Reduce the risk of cancer recurrence: Studies on rats suggest a 30% effectiveness in preventing cancer from recurring for the second time.

Minimize side effects of traditional treatments: R+Cu is claimed to potentially reduce the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy by 50%. This could significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients undergoing these often harsh treatments.

Affordability: At an estimated cost of only ₹100 (around $1.20), R+Cu has the potential to be a highly accessible treatment option for patients in India and other developing countries.

Current Stage and Future Steps

